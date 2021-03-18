Sun Life Global Investments Announces Appointment Of Oricia Smith

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Oricia Smith to President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada.

Since joining Sun Life in 2016 as Vice-President of the International Investment Centre (IIC), Oricia has overseen the development and governance of over C$150 billion of assets invested on behalf of Sun Life and Sun Life's Clients globally. In 2017, Oricia was appointed Senior Managing Director and Head of the International Investment Centre, Product Development and Analytics for SLC Management. In this role, Oricia led product strategy and launched innovative public and private fixed-income and alternative investment solutions to meet the needs of U.S. and Canadian institutional investors. Most recently, Oricia has held the role of interim President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions.

"Sun Life Global Investments is one of the fastest-growing retail investment managers and the largest actively managed Target Date retirement fund provider in Canada," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "I am confident that Oricia's experience positions her well to lead the company to new heights. In addition to her passion for building diverse, equitable and inclusive teams, Oricia is active in the investment industry and an advocate for empowering women as investors. Her wealth of knowledge and commitment to our Clients and advisors makes her the perfect fit to lead the business."

Prior to joining Sun Life, Oricia spent over 17 years at Invesco and started her career in the investment banking division at TD Securities.

"As the first female president of SLGI Asset Management Inc., I am proud to be leading a business that has the power to affect society by helping people save for their retirement and achieve lifetime financial security," said Oricia. "Building wealth requires solutions that focus on what matters most at each moment in our Clients' lives. We've embedded sustainability into our decision making and created one platform that combines growth, income and protection, combined with the strength of Sun Life in one place for Canadian advisors and Clients."

About Sun Life Global InvestmentsSun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of December 31, 2020, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $32.73 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun LifeSun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

