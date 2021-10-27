Sun Country Airlines And Major League Soccer Sign New Five-Year Charter Contract

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced a new five-year agreement to provide charter service to all Major League Soccer (MLS) teams.

The agreement is set to begin in 2022 and builds on a relationship between Sun Country and the league that developed over the last year. Sun Country Airlines began providing charter service to MLS during the summer of 2020 when the league returned to play following its COVID-19 hiatus. This new agreement provides for charter services pursuant to the requirements in the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"MLS is a phenomenal organization and our partnership with them validates Sun Country's ability to operate in all segments of the charter business, including professional sports," said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. "Our demonstrated capability of flying MLS teams to destinations across North America is a testament to our operational capabilities and the dedication of our great Sun Country employees."

"Sun Country Airlines has provided MLS with exceptional service over a very challenging year and a half", said Mark Abbott, President and Deputy Commissioner of MLS. "Under our most recent CBA, the League committed to provide travel by charter for a certain number of legs per season and Sun Country will be an extraordinary partner in helping MLS meet this requirement."

About Sun Country Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

About Major League SoccerHeadquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in St. Louis and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit MLSsoccer.com.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

Media ContactSun Country Airlines651-900-8400mediarelations@suncountry.com