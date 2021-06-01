Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividends

Southfield, MI, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV")...

Southfield, MI, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.83 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

