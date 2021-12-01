Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividends

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Sun Communities, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.83 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 584 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For Further Information at the Company:Karen J. DearingChief Financial Officer(248) 208-2500 www.suncommunities.com