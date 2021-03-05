Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Southfield, Michigan, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts...

Southfield, Michigan, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its first quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its first quarter operating results on Monday, April 26, 2021, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities' website www.suncommunities.com .

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671Passcode: 13717209The replay will be accessible through May 11, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer(248) 208-2500 www.suncommunities.com