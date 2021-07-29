Sumo Logic Supercharges Observability Solution To Accelerate Innovation And Ensure Application Reliability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced new capabilities that augment analytics-powered use cases and capture end user experience as part of its Observability solution. As the requirements for modern application Observability push past the limits of traditional, siloed APM, monitoring and logging tools, Sumo Logic is continuously investing to address the evolving needs of customers. Today's announcement includes Real User Monitoring and Span Analytics, capabilities designed to help DevOps/SRE teams identify and resolve customer-impacting issues faster, reduce application downtime and optimize application performance.

According to Gartner , "Observability by its very nature must look at the full stack of data available. Looking at a single layer provides only a silo view. To deliver the digital experience necessary to remain competitive, enterprises must go beyond infrastructure and make their digital business observable." 1

Introducing Sumo Logic Span AnalyticsSumo Logic Span Analytics allows customers to search, analyze and query both structured and unstructured application data, including transaction traces, logs and metrics. This provides observers with a simplified search experience and an ability to filter, transform and aggregate the span data to uncover unknown unknowns that help them to diagnose and resolve problems faster.

With this advanced capability:

Developers can identify issues and troubleshoot performance problems more quickly by discovering emergent patterns and relationships that are impossible to pre-define, as legacy tools require.

Teams can leverage the familiar Sumo Logic Query Language to interrogate multiple sets of telemetry, from a single console.

Similarly, teams can skip the Sumo Logic Query Language and use an intuitive UI to build simple or sophisticated queries and aggregate results.

Monitoring What Matters: The Real UserInside-out monitoring can often leave end users exposed to poor performance. Real User Monitoring (RUM) arms operations teams with an understanding of the full end-to-end experience of every transaction, starting with a user's browser click. Sumo Logic RUM provides high-level insights into user experience with the ability to segment by geographical region, OS and browser automatically connecting it to backend troubleshooting information.

With RUM, customers understand the real user experience and troubleshoot problems that originated in code running in the browser. This allows teams to:

Understand the real user web application performance as experienced in the browser, including network and interaction specific metrics like UI paint events.

Visualize the code as run in the browser, including local or remote requests and full end-to-end transaction tracing to optimize performance.

Gather full details about the end-user geolocation, device and browser, including all details about the URL, target element and its Xpath indicating the particular component of the page that was clicked.

"Traditional or siloed monitoring, APM and log management tools do not provide the visibility required for today's large-scale applications built on modern architectures, leveraging cloud, Kubernetes, serverless and open source. A unified approach to observability, which includes Log, Metrics, Traces and Real User Monitoring, is now table stakes for teams looking to deliver reliable digital services and best-in-class customer experiences," said Bruno Kurtic, VP of Strategy and Solutions for Sumo Logic. "We're excited to roll out new capabilities that bring together digital experience management and advanced analytics into one easy-to-use solution."

About Sumo LogicSumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

