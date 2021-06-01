Sumo Logic And AWS Collaborate To Transform Security For Multi-Cloud And Hybrid Threat Protection

New 'Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS' Solution to Help Companies Address Modern Security Challenges with Deep Insights and Contextualized Actionable Threat Data to Reduce the Time to Detect and Respond to Threats

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced the availability of a new multi-cloud and hybrid threat protection offering powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The solution, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS , is built on the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ and incorporates its security intelligence portfolio, which includes compliance, security analytics, and Cloud SIEM technologies with out-of-the-box integration with key AWS security services, and integrations with cloud-based SaaS and on-premises security services. The new solution is available in AWS Marketplace and provides deep insights to eliminate security blind spots across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to enhance security posture, and reduce an organization's risk profile.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWSThe solution provides value to organizations of all sizes and security maturity with deep security insights and contextualized threat data across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The solution will reduce the time to detect and respond to threats, and will be available in two packages depending on the organization's security operations maturity. For companies that don't have an internal or outsourced Security Operations Center (SOC), the offering will provide security monitoring, visibility and alerting. For organizations modernizing their SOC, the offering will in addition provide cross-source threat correlation with machine learning detection, automation and orchestration.

"The continued acceleration of digital transformation coupled with a constantly evolving threat landscape is challenging security teams to find new approaches to securely run their business no matter where they are in their cloud journey," said Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales, AWS. "The Sumo Logic SIEM Powered by AWS solution will not only improve customers' overall security posture, but also increase their time to value with transparent, zero waste licensing and out of the box integrations."

Together Sumo Logic and AWS are helping companies secure their cloud journey. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS will further empower companies to modernize their SOC through:

Multi-cloud security visibility - Help eliminate blind spots and get instant security visibility with full support for multi-cloud and hybrid apps, services, modern architectures and integration with your favorite security tools. Identify critical cloud application problems proactively by easily correlating performance issues with errors and failures.

- Help eliminate blind spots and get instant security visibility with full support for multi-cloud and hybrid apps, services, modern architectures and integration with your favorite security tools. Identify critical cloud application problems proactively by easily correlating performance issues with errors and failures. Deep security insights - Machine learning-driven detection, integrated threat intelligence correlation, and deep search-based investigation along with rich data visualization.

- Machine learning-driven detection, integrated threat intelligence correlation, and deep search-based investigation along with rich data visualization. Work smarter focusing on the highest-priority security threats - Automatic prioritization of threats and investigations, unique insights as to how your security posture benchmarks against threats detected by Amazon GuardDuty and AWS CloudTrail help you manage with the flood of daily security alerts.

- Automatic prioritization of threats and investigations, unique insights as to how your security posture benchmarks against threats detected by Amazon GuardDuty and AWS CloudTrail help you manage with the flood of daily security alerts. Rapid deployment - Out-of-the box integrations, dashboard and alerts for AWS security services -- such as AWS CloudTrail, Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Flow Logs, AWS Security Hub, AWS Network Firewall, etc. -- as well as third party on-premises and SaaS security tools. The solution is easily purchased and deployed from AWS Marketplace.

"We provide high quality online marketing and lead generation services to regulated industries, such as iGaming and financial services, and we need real-time and prioritized visibility into our security posture in order to detect and respond to attacks as they occur," said Giannella Borg, Information Security Team Lead, for Catena Media. "The power of leveraging cloud-native pioneers like Sumo Logic and AWS enables us to accelerate our digital transformation journey across our diverse multi-cloud environment while simultaneously protecting our customers; data by reducing the effort to diagnose and mitigate incidents from many hours to minutes."

"Cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly, driving the growing need for organizations to have real-time security intelligence across their environments and have visibility into risky users and malicious activities that negatively impact their business, customers and brand," said Greg Martin, VP and General Manager, Security Business Unit for Sumo Logic. "We are excited to expand our collaboration with AWS to further transform security for the cloud-era, providing the infrastructure and analytics to help companies address modern application architectures, and accelerate cloud migration."

Sumo Logic provides a comprehensive approach to quickly uncover activity that can indicate an early stage security event by identifying spikes and anomalies based on the organization's baseline of historical data. Unrestricted by the processing power of on-premises hardware, Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM solution addresses the challenges facing today's security practitioners by providing full visibility across their IT, application development and security ecosystem, automating the manual work for security analysts, saving them time and enabling them to be more effective by focusing on higher-value security functions.

About Sumo LogicSumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

