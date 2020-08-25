Summit2Sea Consulting, LLC Is A Washington Post 2020 Top Workplace

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our team is Summit2Sea's greatest asset. "I am humbled that employee survey results, about their own company, drove the selection for the Washington Post's Top Workplace ranking," says Laurian Eckle, a managing partner at the firm.

This ranking places Summit2Sea in the top 6% of DC area companies in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction. We are incredibly thankful for the talent we get to call our Summit2Sea family and are proud of the culture we have nurtured.

Summit2Sea fosters a diverse workforce where employees feel empowered to have their ideas appreciated and their individual needs met. We value the contributions of our members and allow results to drive career progression and aspirations. Our employee retention is best in class. Even in these challenging times, we continue to hire the best of the best, including six new hires in the past three months.

Giving back is important to us. Summit2Sea provides both our time and knowledge, at no cost, to an international non-profit that fights human trafficking on a worldwide scale. Our robotic process automation (RPA) and AI solutions are a force multiplier for their investigative team. It allows their skilled investigators to spend more time catching the bad guys versus performing tedious online searches of social media profiles.

Why Summit2Sea? - we combine the best people, process and technology. We solve your business challenges through data analytics, system implementation, process automation and AI. Find out more at https://sum2sea.com.

