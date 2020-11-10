Summit Wireless Technologies Gains Momentum And Provides Third Quarter 2020 Update

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, provided an update for the...

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report, a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, provided an update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"All of WiSA's performance metrics - membership, shipments, and website visitors - are gaining momentum. As leading indicators of Summit Wireless revenue, they give us confidence in our continued revenue growth in Q4 2020 especially as we enter the promising holiday season. Looking forward into 2021, we believe these trends will accelerate," said Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless.

Business Highlights Driving Revenue Growth Momentum

Added 7 new WiSA members representing 11 brands since July 1 st, including two tier one TV Brands SKYWORTH and Hisense.

Reached 9 WiSA display (TV/projector) members: Reaffirming guidance of 5 to 7 TV brands expected to be engaged with WiSA in 2021.

Expanded consumer awareness with increased visitation to wisaassociation.org: 99,000 visitors in Q3, up 112% from Q2 2020 150,000 to 175,000 visitors expected in Q4 2020

Unveiled SoundSend™, WiSA's first branded product, a HDMI wireless transmitter that connects smart TVs to WiSA Certified speakers and extends the WiSA total available market by 800 million smart TVs. SoundSend enables smart surround sound systems to compete with the mid-tier and premium soundbars.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights: Strongest Quarter to Date

45% increase in Q3 2020 revenue, compared to Q3 2019

17.1% gross margin in Q3 2020, up from 7.6% in Q3 2019

$9.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020

Management expects to exceed 100% revenue growth for Q4 2020 year-over-year.

WiSA, The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, Highlights

Unveiled SoundSend home cinema audio transmitter to be available in November.

Expanded TV brand member list and retail presence with rapidly growing Hisense, a global CE and appliance company with the number 1 TV brand in China.

Launched Metz Skulptur 1 TV and Speakers by SKYWORTH, the number one producer of TV products in China, weeks after becoming a WiSA member.

Certified LG Electronics WiSA Ready™ 4K UHD Smart Projector, the world's first laser projector to be in key markets starting in the fourth quarter.

Initiated WiSA Wave direct-to-consumer marketing enabling members to participate in tailored campaigns with the Association's social media and databases.

Congratulated WISA Member System Audio on prestigious Expert Imaging and Sound Association's (EISA) award for best wireless speaker.

Surround Sound in a Box, Just Wrap It!

Platin Audio, Enclave Audio, and Axiim - Three of the 20 brands shipping WiSA Certified products - offer complete smart surround sound systems between $799 and $1,499. All deliver hi-fidelity audio, movie theater immersive sound, and have simple set up. Some models have been tuned or certified by THX for true cinema performance. Look for holiday promotions at Platin Audio, Enclave Audio, and Axiim. Complete your home theater with a WiSA Ready LG OLED or NanoCell TV.

Summit Wireless Investor Update Conference Call

Summit Wireless will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to provide a business update. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-423-9813 or 201-689-8573 and referencing code 13711981 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and view accompanying slides at ir.summitwireless.com/events. To bypass the operator and receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following link approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company's website and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13711981.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

Safe Harbor Statement

