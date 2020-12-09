Summit Wireless Launches On M-Vest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report, a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, today announced that it has made available an updated corporate presentation and business summary overview on M-Vest.com. Through this website, Summit Wireless plans to provide regular updates, which shall have also been disseminated publicly through other means.

Please visit www.m-vest.com/insights/spotlight/summit-wireless-technologies-inc to access the M-Vest website, www.summitwireless.com for more information regarding Summit Wireless, and www.wisaassociation.org for more information regarding WiSA Association.

The presentations that the company publishes via the M-Vest website shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest:

M-Vest, is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities. M Vest LLC hosted company profiles and other materials including web content, are based on data obtained from sources M-Vest believes to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed in M-Vest hosted company profiles, or other materials and presentations are subject to change. M-Vest and its affiliates may own shares of securities or options of the issuers mentioned on the M-Vest website. In the purview of Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 and in the interest of full disclosure, M-Vest calls the reader's attention to the fact that M Vest is retained by certain clients to increase investor awareness.

Maxim Group, a sister company to M-Vest LLC, is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm that currently provides research coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Maxim Group acted as book-running manager and placement agent for offerings of securities for Summit Wireless, Inc. in the past 12 months. Maxim Group received compensation for investment banking services from Summit Wireless, Inc. Maxim Group may receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services from Summit Wireless, Inc. in the next 12 months.

About WiSA, LLC:

WiSA ®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated third quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Summit Wireless' current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Summit Wireless' current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described, from time-to-time, in the "Risk Factors" section of Summit Wireless' annual reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Summit Wireless does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

