Summit One Vanderbilt, The World's Most Immersive Cultural Experience And Observatory, Launches On October 21 Heralding New York City Reopening & Tourism Return

SL Green Reveals First Look at Summit One Vanderbilt's 65,000 Square Foot Multi-Sensory Experience Including an Outdoor Summit Terrace Where Thrill Seekers Soar In A Glass Elevator to the Tallest Exterior Vantage Point in Midtown

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) - Get Report today revealed plans for Summit One Vanderbilt, a story-driven, immersive experience and observatory located in the crown of One Vanderbilt, the skyline-defining new tower in the heart of Manhattan standing 1,401 feet tall. Summit One Vanderbilt is connected directly to Grand Central Terminal in the center of Manhattan and will be the latest in a series of anticipated openings at One Vanderbilt as part of the $3.3 billion development, including Michelin starred Chef Daniel Boulud's Le Pavillon.

Summit One Vanderbilt is a new, innovative destination that combines unparalleled vistas, curated multi-sensory experiences and cutting-edge technology to offer an unprecedented guest experience spanning art, nature, and design. It is produced by SL Green with the immersive art experience designed by Kenzo Digital and interior design by Snøhetta. Culinary offerings will be led by Danny Meyer's Union Square Events.

Launching on October 21, Summit One Vanderbilt provides way more than just spectacular views, it will redefine the way people experience the intersection between nature and the built environment. It will include an all-glass enclosed elevator called Ascentwhich travels up the outside of the building to breathtaking views that soar at 1,210 feet above New York City. Adventurers will also enjoy stepping out into fully transparent glass sky boxes called Levitation that jut out of the building and suspend guests 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue. The Summitfeatures an outdoor bar, seating areas to enjoy the magnificent views and the highest urban outdoor alpine meadow in the world.

"We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best, amplified views in all of New York City. Summit One Vanderbilt is awe inspiring, magical and needs to be experienced to be understood," said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green. "It is a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travelers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again."

The excitement will continue this summer when Kenzo Digital unveils the design for a category breaking immersive art installation that brings novel storytelling to Summit One Vanderbilt. The installation takes the canvas of an observation deck and elevates it into a transcendent and euphoric experience.

"Using materiality, lighting design, sound design, production design, and animation, this immersive experience will awaken your senses, transform your perception of New York, and reimagine your relationship to nature. It will be the ultimate example of the democratization of art - a revelatory experience regardless of age, origin, or walk of life," said Kenzo Digital, Artist and CEO, Kenzo Digital Immersive.

The four-level entertainment space is 65,000 square feet and has taken years to conceive, design and develop. As recreation and tourism rebound in New York City, Summit One Vanderbilt is ideally located in the heart of Midtown, directly connected to Grand Central Terminal, making it an easy access point for all.

" New York City will be full of energy this fall, and Summit One Vanderbilt is an incredible addition to its attractions for locals and visitors," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. "With the City's tourism well positioned to continue to rebound, Summit One Vanderbilt comes at an ideal time to offer a reimagined observation deck experience paired with a truly unique artistic expression."

Design: Snøhetta designed Summit One Vanderbilt's interior as a sensory urban experience that lifts visitors into the sky. Opening up to Manhattan, the state-of-the-art observatory and cultural space was designed as a journey through light, sound and art with views across all five boroughs and beyond. The project builds a series of interconnected experiences that begins in the vaulted halls of Grand Central Terminal , and the journey from station to sky culminates in Summit One Vanderbilt. The team reimagined the urban experience of New York as this bold new cultural space in Midtown, bringing people together through a series of elevated spaces. Celebrating New York and its history, Summit One Vanderbilt creates new perspectives for the city's future.

"In addition to the exciting artistic works at The Summit, Snøhetta has created an elegant interior design that naturally guides visitors through an uplifting experience. From the spacious and calm entrance hall to the dramatic lobbies above, Snøhetta has designed a continuous yet evolving adventure," said Craig Dykers, Founding Partner Architect of Snøhetta. "This culminates with the landscape design of one of the world's highest gardens at the top of The Summit. Each space is sensitively considered to ensure the optimum experience within a changing dynamic as one is transported from the ground to the sky and back."

See a first look of images here .

Culinary: Danny Meyer's Union Square Events will provide an unparalleled food and beverage experience at Summit One Vanderbilt with multiple bars, an all-day cafe, and locations to grab elevated snacks. Food offerings combine global flavors with New York City influences to create a unique experience for travelers and locals alike. The culinary progression will feature menu items that surprise and delight plus unique beverages, cocktails and familiar fare.

"Union Square Events is elated to have been selected as the culinary partner for Summit One Vanderbilt," said Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group. "Our team is proud to add additional flavor to this thrilling new destination that will place a resounding exclamation point on New York City's renaissance."

Health & Safety: As a global leader in environmental, social, and governance initiatives, SL Green has invested heavily in sustainability features at One Vanderbilt, ensuring the tower maintains one of the lowest carbon footprints across similarly scaled buildings in New York City. Summit One Vanderbilt has cutting-edge UV-c light sanitization and MERV 16 air filtration, and 9-stage volatile organic compound (VOC) HEPA Filters to ensure the highest air quality and cleanest surfaces. The attraction was designed with safety and wellness being a top priority during the time of COVID-19 and will operate in accordance with all current CDC guidelines and local mandates.

Previews & Additional Information: For more information and to register for an opportunity to experience Summit One Vanderbilt before it officially opens on October 21, visit SummitOV.com . Summit offers timed ticketing and ticket availability will be limited. Tickets go on-sale this summer, beginning with a presale period for registered website users. Stay tuned for other special offers and more previews by following Summit One Vanderbilt on Instagram and Facebook at @SummitOV.

About SL GreenSL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

To be added to the Company's distribution list or to obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at www.slgreen.com or contact Investor Relations at (212) 594-2700.

About Kenzo DigitalWe are an immersive storytelling studio that creates emotionally powerful mind-bending alternate worlds in physical or virtual space. We juxtapose elements of art, film, theater, and architecture to produce groundbreaking work that upends your sensory experience in service of story. Our goal is not just to entertain or excite but to engage in ways that create memories of lasting meaning.

About SnøhettaFor more than 30 years, Snøhetta has designed some of the world's most notable public and cultural projects. Snøhetta kick-started its career in 1989 with the competition-winning entry for the new library of Alexandria, Egypt. This was later followed by the commission for the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in Oslo, and the National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion at the World Trade Center in New York City, among many others. Since its inception, the practice has maintained its original transdisciplinary approach, and integrates architectural, landscape, interior, product, graphic, digital design and art across its projects. The collaborative nature between Snøhetta's different disciplines is an essential driving force of the practice.

About Union Square EventsWe're part of Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, which includes restaurants, bars, cafes, and fast-casual eateries in addition to Union Square Events' large-scale event services, food service solutions for public and private institutions, industry consulting, and educational programming and partnerships.

Founded in 2005 as Hudson Yards Catering, Union Square Events is a culinary and operations leader in the hospitality industry, partnering with a diverse portfolio of best-in-class clients. We produce one-of-a-kind catered events and unparalleled dining experiences in a variety of cultural, corporate, entertainment, and private venues throughout New York City and beyond.

