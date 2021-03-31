Summit Industrial Income REIT To Sell Three Ottawa Properties For $49.2 Million

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it has agreed to sell three properties totaling 283,495 square feet located in Ottawa, Ontario. The sale price will be $49.2 million, above the December 31, 2020 IFRS value for the properties. The properties are free and clear of debt. The sale proceeds will be used to reduce the REIT's unsecured revolving credit facility and for future acquisitions. The properties were identified by the REIT for disposition as they were considered non-core assets and encompass approximately sixty tenants. Closing of the disposition is expected before the end of April 2021.

"These properties are an excellent example of how we are able to achieve value enhancement through active property management thereby improving occupancies and increasing average monthly rents," commented Dayna Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer. "We believe we have maximized value on these non-core, management intensive, multi-tenant properties and intend to deploy the sale proceeds in more accretive growth opportunities in our key Greater Toronto Area and Montreal target markets."

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

