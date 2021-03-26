Summit Industrial Income REIT Recognized By The Globe And Mail's 2021 Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark Of Executive Gender Diversity

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit II" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion by earning a spot on the Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual benchmark identifying best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

"At Summit, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters are a priority within our senior ranks and throughout the organization. Equity, diversity and inclusion have always been embodied in the REIT's culture and we believe, contribute to more efficient and profitable operations, help us attract and retain the best people, and ensure we attain the highest levels of corporate governance," commented Lou Maroun, Chair of the Board of the REIT. "We are proud to be recognized in this report as a reflection of the dedicated team at Summit II."

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business analyzed nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-over-year change.

The 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at www.tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About Summit IISummit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT