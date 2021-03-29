Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2021 Results And Conference Call

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit II" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it will be issuing its results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A conference call hosted by Summit II's management team will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8.30 am EST.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

North America Toll Free: (833) 714-0924

International: (778) 560-2693

Access Code: 7842156

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the Summit II website at www.summitIIreit.com and follow the link on the page. The live call will also be available as a webcast. To access the webcast please access the link on our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

A webcast of the call and slides will be archived on the REIT's web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

About Summit IISummit Industrial Income REIT is an open -ended mutual fund trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

