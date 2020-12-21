Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Appointment Of The Honourable A. Anne McLellan To Board Of Trustees

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable A. Anne McLellan to its Board of Trustees, effective January 1, 2021.

Ms. McLellan brings an impressive resume of experience to the REIT. She is a senior advisor at the law firm Bennett Jones LLP and recently served as the Chancellor of Dalhousie University. She is a former deputy prime minister of Canada and has held several senior cabinet positions, including federal Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Health and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Prior to entering politics, Ms. McLellan was a professor of law at the University of Alberta, where she served at various times as Associate Dean and Acting Dean. Ms. McLellan was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada, recognized "for her leadership and dedication as a politician and law professor, and for her contributions as a community volunteer". She was also awarded the Alberta Order of Excellence, the Province's highest honour.

Anne holds a bachelor of arts degree and a law degree from Dalhousie University, and a master of laws degree from King's College, University of London. In addition to her extensive experience with the Government of Canada, Anne is the board chair of Pearson College and is also the board chair for the Institute for Research on Public Policy, a non-partisan think tank based in Montreal.

Anne served on the board of the Edmonton Regional Airport Authority, Canada's fifth largest airport, where she was chair of the governance and compensation committee. She also served as chair of the environment, health, safety and security committee at Agrium Inc. prior to its merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. She currently serves on the board of Cameco Corp., one of the world's largest uranium mining companies where she is chair of the nominating, corporate governance and risk committee. In October 2020, Ms. McLellan was appointed to the Committee on the Future of Corporate Governance in Canada created by TMX Group and the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

"We are very pleased to welcome Anne to Summit's Board of Trustees," commented Summit's Board Chair, Louis Maroun. "As a recognized Canadian business leader with legal, government relations and ESG experience, Anne will be a valuable addition to our Board as we continue to grow our business and in our ongoing process of board renewal."

About SummitSummit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking InformationThis news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking information or statements. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Summit, including general economic conditions. Although Summit believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Summit can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, and given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to contain it, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with the REIT's assumptions as compared to prior periods. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, tenant risks, current economic environment, environmental matters, general insured and uninsured risks and Summit being unable to obtain any required financing and approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT