Summit Bank Announces New Board Of Advisors For Portland Metropolitan Office

Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) announced today the introduction of a new Portland Metropolitan-based Board of Advisors. These seven members of the advisory board will leverage their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to our Portland Metropolitan office.

Joining the newly established Board are Adam K. Abplanalp (Cobalt CPA), David Howitt (Meriwether Group), Jessica Getman (Brown & Brown), Jerry Elliott (EOP Law), Orlando Williams (Motus Recruiting & Staffing), Tom Beer (OHSU), and Vanessa Sturgeon (TMT Development).

"We are very pleased to welcome this group of talented, experienced leaders to advise our company through future phases of growth in Portland," said Market President Jamie Shulman. "Their collective expertise in key areas such as Commercial Real Estate, Insurance, Healthcare and Professional Services will be invaluable as the team helps guide strategic decisions and our client relationships. I am excited and confident our advisory board will bring new opportunities to strengthen Summit Bank's commitment to being Oregon's Business Bank of choice."

Advisory Board Members include a diverse group of Oregon leaders. The group will meet quarterly with an initial meeting on Tuesday, July 20.

Adam K. Abplanalp, Cobalt CPA

With plans to one day work for the United Nations, Abplanalp went to pursue a Political Science degree at the University of Oregon's Honors College. He changed his major in the middle of his junior year and was the first Honors College student to get a degree in Accounting. After seven years working at Umpqua Bank, Adam was ready for a new challenge. He founded Cobalt in May of 2015.

David Howitt, Meriwether Group

Howitt is an entrepreneur, operator and innovator with over 20 years of experience providing business strategy, financial and legal counsel to global Fortune 100 companies and early-stage start-ups. His experience working with iconic consumer brands started in 1996 when he assumed the role of Corporate Counsel for Adidas, a role he had for four years, during which time the company experienced explosive growth.

Jessica Getman, Brown & Brown Insurance

Getman is President of Brown & Brown Northwest Insurance, a division of Brown & Brown Insurance. In addition to managing the Northwest region, including offices in Portland, Bend, Medford and Southwest Washington, she provides service and consultation to many large commercial clients. Brown & Brown Northwest is one of the largest insurance operations in the Pacific Northwest.

Jerry Elliott, EOP Law

Elliott assists clients primarily in business and real estate matters. His practice includes business formations, financings, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, and real estate deals. He also provides general counsel to closely-held companies. He previously practiced law in California, where he specialized in business and real estate transactions, securities law, and debt and equity financings, including venture capital financings and private and public offerings.

Orlando Williams, Motus Recruiting & Staffing

Williams is president, chief executive officer, and chief equity officer of Motus Recruiting and Staffing, Inc. Before founding Motus in 2006, Orlando started his recruiting career as an ambassador for prospective visiting athletes at the University of Oregon. He also served in a high-profile advocacy role as a player and Community Outreach Ambassador of Goodwill for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

Tom Beer, OHSU

Dr. Beer is a Professor of Medicine and Grover C. Bagby Endowed Chair for Prostate Cancer Research in the Division of Hematology & Medical Oncology, where he leads the Prostate Cancer Research Program, encompassing basic research, translational research, clinical trials of novel therapeutic strategies in prostate cancer, and studies aimed at enhancing cancer survivorship.

Vanessa Sturgeon, TMT Development

Sturgeon became president and CEO of TMT Development in 2010. Vanessa started learning the business, which was founded by her grandfather Thomas P. Moyer, while still in college. Today, she leads a team that manages more than 6.5 million square feet of mixed-use high-rise assets, retail shopping centers, and industrial parks in Oregon and Washington.

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon, and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals as well as medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.

