Summit Bancshares, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Summit Bancshares Inc., at a meeting held on July 22, 2021, declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on August 31, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2021.

Summit Bancshares, Inc., (OTC Bulletin Board: SMAL) is the parent company of Summit Bank.

