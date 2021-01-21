Summit Bancshares, Inc. Announces An Increase In Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Summit Bancshares Inc., at a meeting held on January 20, 2021, voted to increase the regular semi-annual dividends from $0.

The Board of Directors of Summit Bancshares Inc., at a meeting held on January 20, 2021, voted to increase the regular semi-annual dividends from $0.17 per share to $0.18 per share beginning February 26, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021.

Summit Bancshares, Inc., (OTC Bulletin Board: SMAL is the parent company of Summit Bank).

