Summer Travel Is On And Red Roof® Is Helping Travelers Earn Free Nights With New Rest Repeat Offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel is officially on, with 67% of Americans planning to take a much-needed and well-deserved vacation between June and August this year.* To help travelers get back into the driver's seat, Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has launched 'Rest + Repeat,' the perfect summer offer that gives guests the opportunity to earn free nights as they explore the season's top destinations with the entire family, including their four-legged family members. Those hitting the open road to take in the country's national parks, celebrated beaches, mountain ranges and historical sites, can score a free night when they book and complete two separate stays this summer. **

"The much-anticipated summer vacation is back and we know Americans are ready to safely explore with family and friends, including their beloved pets," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "'Rest + Repeat' was designed to help travelers earn free nights as they make up for lost vacation time and our pets-stay-free policy*** means everyone is welcome along the way."

With more frequent and longer trips on the horizon this summer, Red Roof is making it easy to spend more time on the road together. Travelers can Rest + Repeat by registering for the promotion on redroof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, then complete two separate stays between May 28 and September 7 to earn 7,000 RediPoints-- enough for a free night.

Travelers in need of summer vacation inspiration can take note of top getaway themes as they start to pack their bags and prepare to Rest + Repeat with Red Roof:

Off-The-Beaten Path Destinations: Wide-open spaces outside of major cities that allow for outdoor activities, social distancing, and plenty of room for pets to play are ready to welcome travelers back. Think the beaches of Texas , Pensacola, Florida or Roan Mountain, Tennessee .

No need to travel far to get away. In fact, 70% of travelers plan to rent a car and stay within 184 miles from home. **** Travelers can cover more ground by taking multiple trips to discover wonders in their own backyards. Park Hop: From theme parks to national parks, travelers can create custom routes to make the most of their summer vacation days to experience destinations like Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN , Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO , Rocky Mountain National Park and Yellowstone.

As summer vacationers plan to Rest + Repeat, Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean™ program to help keep guests and staff safe and a flexible cancellation policy at most properties that allows changes up to 6 p.m. the date of arrival.

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

**Travelers must be RediRewards members or join RediRewards to participate. A stay is defined as consecutive nights at the same hotel regardless of check-ins/outs and must be a paid stay. Third party bookings are not eligible.

*** One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

