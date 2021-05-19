Summer At Seattle's Museum Of Pop Culture Features Exclusive New Disney Exhibition

SEATTLE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle is safely reopening and one of its premier destinations, the Museum of Pop Culture, has announced its summer 2021 slate of exhibitions and programs. After a long year of closure and reduced in-person programming, the internationally sought-after nonprofit museum looks forward to the summer months as it prepares to open two new exhibitions as well as a collection of more on-going, in-person and virtual programming.

Among the top attractions at MoPOP that visitors rave about are:

An array of costumes from science fiction, horror, and fantasy films including the black leather jacket from The Terminator and Dorothy's dress from The Wizard of Oz .

and Dorothy's dress from . Props from popular television and films including hoverboards from Back to the Future Part II , Mr. Pointy stake from Buffy the Vampire Slayer , and Harry Potter's eyeglasses.

, Mr. Pointy stake from , and eyeglasses. An extensive music collection, including handwritten lyrics by Jimi Hendrix , a Kurt Cobain cardigan in Nirvana: Bringing Punk to the Masses, and in Pearl Jam: Home and Away , the towering letters from the front of the band's debut album, Ten .

, a cardigan in and in , the towering letters from the front of the band's debut album, . Musical instruments in our Guitar Gallery including pieces used by Woody Guthrie , Brandi Carlile , Hank Williams , Eric Clapton , Muddy Waters, Carrie Brownstein , and Nancy Wilson .

EXHIBITIONS OPENING IN SUMMER 2021

Never Before Seen Outside of Disney Fan Club Expo! Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume Opening June 6(press preview June 1)Using more than 70 original pieces, including ball gowns, sorcerers' capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and of course glass slippers, the exhibition explores the vision, process, and craft used to create the costumes worn by some of the biggest names in entertainment. Heroes and Villains features costumes from some of Disney's toughest villains and kindest heroes.

Highlights include:

Ten Cinderella pieces including ball gowns, tiaras, slippers and other accessories including a gown from 2015's Cinderella by Sandy Powell made from more than 270 yards of fabric and adorned with over 10,000 crystals.

by made from more than 270 yards of fabric and adorned with over 10,000 crystals. Work from 19 different designers, 11 of whom are Oscar® winners and nominees: Colleen Atwood , Jenny Beavan , Jacqueline Durran , Anthony Powell , Sandy Powell , Bill Thomas , Paco Delgado , Gary Jones , Jeffrey Kurland , Judianna Makovsky , and Anna Sheppard .

, , , , , , , , , , and . A "Magic Mirror" inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and designed by MoPOP, allows the visitor to virtually "try on" several of the costumes featured in the film. The mirror uses touchless technology and a depth camera to sense visitors as they approach and show them how they might look as Cinderella, Maleficent, Jack Sparrow , or Mary Poppins .

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement Opening June 26This exhibition having its Seattle premier explores the cultural transformation that propelled an underground movement into an intrinsic element of who we are as a nation. With stories as diverse as the LGBTQ community itself, Rise Up looks at the pop culture touchstones, political battles, creative luminaries, enduring challenges, and joyous victories that mark an on-going period of change in American history. In addition to the content in the exhibition, MoPOP has curated stories featuring the local LGBTQIA+ activists and artists that have impacted Seattle.

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement was developed by the Newseum, an affiliate of the Freedom Forum, which fosters First Amendment freedoms for all.

For the full list of in-person and virtual Museum of Pop Culture summer programming, visit MoPOP.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-at-seattles-museum-of-pop-culture-features-exclusive-new-disney-exhibition-301295027.html

SOURCE Museum of Pop Culture