Summer '21: Tequila Don Julio Is All In

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer has already been filled with celebrations and there's still more to look forward to. Tequila Don Julio knows that no truly epic party is complete without great tequila and has pulled out all of the stops to ensure that summer 2021 gets the tequila that it deserves. Originally slated for spring 2022, the brand is releasing an extremely limited quantity of the new Tequila Don Julio Primavera - a deliciously smooth expression that takes Tequila Don Julio's traditional Reposado and finishes it in orange wine casks for a sophisticated, silky taste that whispers citrus but screams "let's party!"

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8931451-tequila-don-julio-primavera-summer-launch/

"This summer has been bursting with a resurgence of celebrations and there's nothing we like more at Tequila Don Julio than a great party, which is why we are so thrilled to be able to introduce Tequila Don Julio Primavera earlier than planned," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "There are only 15,000 cases available now, but don't worry if you can't find it this year - just as the name suggests, Tequila Don Julio Primavera will be back for our originally scheduled launch in spring 2022."

Tequila Don Julio Primavera is meticulously crafted to ensure liquid perfection that honors the legacy of Don Julio González's innovative spirit and is on par with the existing unparalleled portfolio. Featuring a flawless balance of notes including honeyed agave, a hint of spice and a light, citrus finish, Tequila Don Julio Primavera is best enjoyed on the rocks or in the signature Primavera Sunset cocktail with club soda and a cara cara orange wedge.

Primavera Sunset A premium summer cocktail with a light citrus flavor and smooth finish.

1.5 oz. Tequila Don Julio Primavera3 oz. Club Soda Cara Cara Orange

Preparation: Add ice and Tequila Don Julio Primavera into glass and top with club soda. Garnish with cara cara orange wedge.

Available for a limited time only, this first run of Tequila Don Julio Primavera is now available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $99 as the perfect complement to rooftop gatherings, golden hour cocktails, day parties turned night parties, and those spontaneous "one more round" conversations. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

