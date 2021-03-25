Sumeet Sarkar Welcomes Reya Wahab To The Team

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumeet Sarkar, the Emmy Award-winning composer and acting manager of the MIT Orchestra, welcomes internationally recognized Composer and Musician Raya Wahab.

Sarkar is an active film composer with works featured on shows broadcasted on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and reality television shows, including America's Got Talent, The Bachelor & Dancing with the Stars.

Sarkar's productions, which Ms. Wahab will join as a Composer and Musician, include:

Cymatic Chronicles Vol. 3 - This full-length album, dedicated to mental health awareness and issues surrounding it, aims to support those dealing with such matters.

In her multiple roles, Ms. Wahab will first oversee the Music Composition/Arranging as the Lead arranger and co-writer for the therapy and ambient music album throughout its concept development and organization. She will start planning the schedule, arranging a couple of pieces for the ensemble, and co-writing some of the music, copying and orchestrating music scores in preparation for rehearsals/recording with the ensemble.

Following this, Ms. Wahab will also be responsible for Violin Recording and Conducting as the Lead Violinist and conductor for the album. Her responsibilities will include conducting rehearsals with the ensemble, managing the ensemble recording, and recording lead violin.

Raya Wahab, the highly sought-after violinist, and composer has performed internationally in leading concerts, festivals and orchestrated/composed music for films and documentaries. The wide range of Raya's work is a testament to her expert abilities across many aspects of performance. On two occasions, she has been the musical director for stage productions at the Gulbenkian Theater in Beirut, Lebanon ( Corpse Bride, Sorry Wrong Number). She has also contributed her talents as an Orchestrator and Arranger for multi-Grammy-winning musician Terri-Lyne Carrington's song "Geri Rigged" - performed by the Berklee Contemporary Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Julius P. Williams and presented at the "Celebrating Female Composers" concert at Northeastern University's Fenway Center.

She also performed at charity events and fundraisers supporting organizations like "Bleeding Voices" which helps children battling Hemophilia. Sought after for her expertise, Wahab also collaborated with artists such as Multi-Grammy award-winning multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier; Multi Grammy-winning American record producer/musician/songwriter/label executive Larry Klein; and Peter Kunhardt, a four-time Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker who has produced shows for HBO, PBS, and other US television networks. Her work has been publicized by leading news outlets VoyageLA, Digital Journal, Patch, WBOC-TV 16, WICZ FOX 40, and MTV Lebanon.

