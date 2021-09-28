SUMA Wealth Selects MX To Power Its Data Platform Focused On Building Financial Wealth In The Latinx Community

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced that SUMA Wealth, a revolutionary financial technology company for U.S. Latinx youth founded by successful Latinx entrepreneurs Beatriz Acevedo and Xavier Gutierrez, that inspires, informs and empowers the Latinx community, has gone live on the MX platform for data aggregation and data enhancement to power SUMA's custom-built financial tools. SUMA will soon roll out MX's financial insights product — a personalized social media-style feed of financial insights built for high engagement and quick consumption.

"We are very excited to be working with MX to further our mission of closing the wealth gap within the Latinx community," said Beatríz Acevedo, Co-Founder and CEO of SUMA Wealth. "We talked to many other vendors and those conversations were very much transactional. With MX it was personal, and their attention to detail was unmatched. They want to build something alongside us that matters. It's a true partnership."

SUMA is using the MX financial data platform to provide clean and enhanced data to empower its users to view, manage, move and grow their wealth — helping the Latinx community both overcome current financial challenges, and create a more prosperous future.

"Working closely with SUMA to help them provide personalized financial advice for the Latinx community aligns strongly with our mission to empower the world to be financially strong, through MX's powerful financial data platform," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "SUMA was able to stand up their beta product in a matter of months, and begin providing meaningful engagement to their customers. We look forward to our continued partnership into the future."

SUMA was founded by an experienced team of entrepreneurs, financial professionals and socially minded change agents with a track record of successfully building iconic brands for Latinx audiences. SUMA leverages a deep knowledge of what moves this influential demographic.

About MXMX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX and LinkedIn or visit www.mx.com .

About SUMA WealthSUMA Wealth is the leading financial technology company devoted to increasing prosperity, opportunity, and financial inclusion for young, US-born Latinos. SUMA's innovative approach deploys technology to build financial tools that are engaging, culturally relevant, and useful to the community. SUMA also creates user-centric content and brand-based experiences that inspire, inform and empower the community to build wealth and control their financial future. To learn more, follow us @wearesuma or visit www.sumawealth.com.

Contact: Tom Cook tom.cook@mx.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suma-wealth-selects-mx-to-power-its-data-platform-focused-on-building-financial-wealth-in-the-latinx-community-301386746.html

SOURCE MX