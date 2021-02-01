Sugarfina To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 11th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarfina Corporation, based in El Segundo, CA focused on gourmet, luxury confections today announced that Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 11 th.

DATE: February 11 th, 2021 TIME: 12:30 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/2KtV6MY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Sugarfina sold 31,000 Advent Calendars, 60,000 Candy Bento Boxes®, and 282,000 Candy Cubes in the 2020 Holiday season.

The company boasts its ecommerce growth through a customer email list of more than 570,000, a total social media following of over 330,000, and a 25% increase in Sugarfina loyalty members following a restructuring of their Rewards Program.

In Q4 of 2020, the company launched new digital storefronts on Amazon.com® and luxury Japanese e-commerce site, Rakuten®

In Q2 of 2021, Sugarfina will open a central fulfillment center in Las Vegas, Nevada , expanding supply chain capacity.

About Sugarfina

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina's exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter @sugarfina.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugarfina-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-11th-301218653.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com