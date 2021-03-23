Sue Bostrom Joins Samsara's Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced Sue Bostrom as the latest strategic addition to the company's board of directors. She joins existing board members Marc Andreessen, Hemant Taneja, Jonathan Chadwick, Sue Wagner and Samsara co-founders Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket.

Bostrom served as the chief marketing officer at Cisco Systems where she was responsible for developing and communicating Cisco's vision and strategy through positioning, branding, advertising and product marketing. Prior to her role as Cisco's CMO, Sue built and led the Internet Business Solutions Group (IBSG), bringing vertical expertise and Internet business best practices to global Fortune 500 companies and heads of state. She also held leadership positions at FTP Software and National Semiconductor, as well as McKinsey & Company.

"Sue brings deep expertise across marketing and sales, having shaped the international go-to-market strategy for multi-category companies like Cisco," said Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO. "That's just the type of experience Samsara needs as we continue our rapid expansion into new industries, geographies and technologies. Sue is the right person to help us achieve our mission of increasing the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy."

The appointment of Bostrom comes as Samsara continues to scale rapidly, recently surpassing $300 million run-rate subscription revenue and 20,000 customers globally.

"Samsara is in the rare position to become a category defining brand in the $8 trillion market of industrial operations," said Bostrom. "Helping to shape and guide a company that can digitally transform industries that are so critical to our global economy is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The team's relentless focus on customer success will ensure that the greatest value is achieved from the solutions we deliver."

In addition to Samsara, Bostrom serves on the boards of ServiceNow, Nutanix and Anaplan.

In the past month, Samsara announced new product solutions including Site Visibility and equipment monitoring , to bring customers full operational visibility across commercial fleets, equipment and sites.

About SamsaraSamsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sue-bostrom-joins-samsaras-board-of-directors-301254372.html

SOURCE Samsara