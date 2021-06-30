Sucheta Misra Joins North Highland As Associate Vice President, Inclusion & Diversity And Social Impact Leader

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce that Sucheta Misra is joining the firm as Associate Vice President, Inclusion & Diversity and Social Impact Leader.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce that Sucheta Misra is joining the firm as Associate Vice President, Inclusion & Diversity and Social Impact Leader. Based in Denver, Misra will lead the firm's inclusion and diversity programs as well as its community social impact strategies.

"Sucheta brings a wealth of expertise to her role at North Highland, and we look forward to her partnering with HR, our I&D Committee and Employee Resource Groups to further strengthen our commitment to being an inclusive environment for employees and the communities we serve and helping to drive diversity-based workforce strategies for clients and partners," said Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and President to whom she will report. "Sucheta will also lead our social impact efforts focused on economic empowerment, including representing North Highland in select community partnerships."

Prior to joining North Highland, Misra was Associate Director of Public Interest for the University of Illinois at Chicago Law where she increased engagement in social impact and resolved complex DEI barriers. Also, Misra served as Senior Managing Counsel for United Airlines where her work included partnering with DEI and community affairs leaders on significant initiatives, such as creating the company's Human Rights Policy Statement, and focusing on how DEI and community affairs influence corporate governance.

Additionally, as a Fulbright Scholar in Singapore, Misra was part of a core team that launched that country's first comprehensive social impact campaign aimed at obtaining labor rights for female domestic workers. She holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, and a B.A. in Psychology and International Studies from Northwestern University.

About North HighlandNorth Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide ( www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12875610Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sucheta-misra-joins-north-highland-as-associate-vice-president-inclusion--diversity-and-social-impact-leader-301323243.html

SOURCE North Highland