Succession Plan For Sollio Cooperative Group: Pascal Houle Takes Over As Chief Operating Officer

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following Sollio Cooperative Group's 2021 Annual General Meeting held today, Mr. Pascal Houle officially takes up his duties as Chief Operating Officer. His responsibilities will include the implementation of the strategic plan. The CEOs of Sollio Agriculture and Groupe BMR will report to him. This nomination is part of the deployment of the succession plan.

"At the end of a rigorous process that has once again demonstrated the talent and excellence within our organization, I would like to congratulate Mr. Houle on his nomination, which is part of the implementation of our succession plan, so that he will be in a position to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer when the time comes," says Gaétan Desroches, Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group. "Based on our cooperative business model, I am convinced that Mr. Houle will be able to use his skills to help feed people while ensuring the prosperity of farm families. The future of Sollio Cooperative Group is promising, and he can count on my support and that of the entire management committee in achieving our common goals."

"Over the past seven years at Group BMR, I have had the opportunity to work with a network of passionate, creative and talented people who have taught me a lot and helped me grow," says Pascal Houle, Chief Operating Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group. "It is therefore with a small twinge of sadness that I leave them, but also with a sense of duty accomplished. And I know that in a way, they will accompany me in my new functions. It is therefore with great pride and enthusiasm that I begin this new stage in my career with Sollio Cooperative Group, a network that I joined more than 20 years ago!"

Graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BAA), Chartered Management Accountant (CMA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Mr. Houle has held several positions since joining the network in 1998. First as Hardware Manager at La Coop des Appalaches, then as Management Consultant at La Coop fédérée. In 2004, he joined La Coop des Bois-Francs, now known as VIVACO groupe coopératif, as Hardware, Materials and Petroleum Manager. In 2008, he was appointed general manager of the cooperative. Pascal joined Group BMR as retail vice-president in 2013, before being appointed executive vice-president. In 2015, he becomes Chief Executive Officer of Groupe BMR and Executive Vice-President of Sollio Cooperative Group.

It should be noted that Mr. Houle's appointment to his new position had been ratified by the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group last December, but he will take office the day after the Annual General Meeting.

Steps to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer of Group BMR are currently underway. Mr. Houle will continue to head Group BMR until his successor is appointed.

About Sollio Cooperative GroupWe are Sollio Cooperative Group, Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Quebec. Since 1922, cultivating, raising, producing, transforming and building the economy of tomorrow are daily gestures that are part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers of our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped into 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives as well as two sections, one grouping Olymel's supplier pork producers and the other grouping independent BMR hardware dealers, Sollio Cooperative Group contributes to feeding people by ensuring the prosperity of farm families to ensure a sustainable future for the world. Through its three divisions - Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and Groupe BMR inc. - Sollio Cooperative Group proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in the regions, generating $8.2 billion in sales (more than $11 billion including affiliated cooperatives). Our cooperative values are based on honesty, equity, responsibility and solidarity. Resolutely forward-looking, Sollio Cooperative Group adheres to the principles of sustainable development. By 2025, Sollio Cooperative Group wants to be recognized as a leading player in its sectors of retail sales in Canada, the North American agricultural sector, and the agri-food sector internationally. For more information, visit sollio.coop/.

