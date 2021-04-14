Successful Student Publishes "The Best Online Degrees In 2021 For Careers"
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website that provides objective, student-centric college and degree rankings to help students navigate college education, has published its list of The Best Online Degrees in 2021 for Careers.
The Best Online Degrees in 2021 for Careers is list of the best online degrees that have the highest salaries and the highest growth rates. This list was achieved by cross-referencing the highest salary and growth rate career fields, and then determining which of these careers can be attained from an online degree. All salary and growth rate data were obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This list includes many online degree subjects that are situated within broader subject categories of Business, Technology, Science, Healthcare, Education, and Criminal Justice. Each online subject also provides the relevant career fields, along with their respective salary and growth rate information.
Online Degrees in this list:
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
AIRLINE PILOT
ACCOUNTING
FINANCE
MARKETING
HUMAN RESOURCES
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
INDUSTRIAL ORGANIZATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY
VIDEO GAME DESIGN AND GAME ART
ANIMATION AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
COMPUTER SCIENCE
DATA SCIENCE
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
ENGINEERING & ENGINEERING MANAGEMENT
NURSE PRACTITIONER
HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION
EDUCATION
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
HOMELAND SECURITY
COMMUNICATION
Online degree-seeking students are increasing in numbers almost every year. These degrees represent the best online degree options for getting a high paying career with a high growth rate, which means that for the next 10 years the career field will be hiring for the most new positions compared to other fields. Almost all of these careers require a minimum of an online bachelor's degree. The highest paying career in the list, Chief Executive Officer, requires a minimum of a bachelor's degree.
Careers Include:
- Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
- Commercial Airline Pilot
- Certified Financial Planner
- Project Managers
- Accountant
- Game Designer
- Graphic Designer
- Industrial Organizational Psychologist
- Human Resource Manager
- Data Scientist
- Computer Scientist
- Engineering Manager
- Nurse Practitioner
Successful Student is a roadmap for students who are navigating education. We were the first to rank schools, colleges, and degrees for students specifically, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education options. We are educators, data scientists, researchers, and all previous students who are engaged in mapping education for future students.
