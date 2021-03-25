Success Story: Oemsecrets.com Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With New Search Tool And Offers

YORK, England, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 10 th anniversary of oemsecrets.com, a price comparison search engine for electronics parts. To celebrate, oemsecrets.com have added new search functionalities to make it easier for engineers to connect with key distributors and manufacturers.

For years now, they have realised that the electronics industry requires innovative ways for people to find products quickly and easily, in particularly with real-time pricing and stock availability. Oemsecrets.com have a number of new tools, updates and offers to celebrate marking 10 years in the industry:

1. Free BoM Management Tool Access

They released a new Bill of Materials tool a few months ago, to help engineers and buyers to better manage parts lists and to importantly clearly identify cost savings. Features and enhancements include:

- A refreshed user interface with a simpler, more consistent design that helps people see crucial electronic parts data easily,

- Free to upload BOMs up to 250 line items,

- Find the best price from global authorised distributors

- Filter results with preferred distributors

- Add multiple parts to a distributors shopping cart in one click

- Compare price differences between target price vs market price

2. Website Rebrand

This major rebranding reflects the company's evolution into an all-encompassing, global electronic components marketing business. Sam Cowley, founder, said "Our vision is to connect the global electronics value chain. Tools such as our Bill of Materials Management application and our API services offer end-to-end solutions for the market and help manage the complexities of electronics parts fulfilment. With these updates, we are now unifying all these free products and services behind a clear, clean revitalized oemsecrets.com brand."

3. Product Deals

Accompanying this celebration, are exclusive discount codes from two valued partners of oemsecrets.com. Starting this Friday March 18th through March 31st, customers can shop and save on millions of components with incredible deals applying coupon codes at checkout from two global distributors when clicking through the site. Users can experience these deals by following the links below:

Save 15% on Farnell products (view codes at https://www.oemsecrets.com/offers).

Save 10% on Arrow products using code OEM10 at checkout on Arrow (see terms deals at https://www.oemsecrets.com/offers)

4. Competition Giveaway

All engineers, hobbyists and professionals in the electronics industry are invited to enter a giveaway draw to win 5 Nordic Semiconductor NRF52-DK development boards this Easter. The giveaway is free to enter, with the winners announced in April 2021. To review the terms, visit https://www.oemsecrets.com/ . The company is promising more exciting giveaways throughout the year, following the successful gaming console competition over the Christmas and New Year period.

About oemsecrets.com

In existence since 2010, oemsecrets.com is an electronic parts and components search engine that has bridged the gap between suppliers and buyers. The price comparison site takes pride in offering a free part search tool which helps users save time and money when sourcing components online.

Upon entering a manufacturer part number, users are quickly able to compare distributor prices and inventory from suppliers including Mouser, RS, Future, Avnet and many more.

For further information, please visit https://www.oemsecrets.com.

