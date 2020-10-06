Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Statement Regarding Recent Media Coverage

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) (the "REIT LP") is aware of a Benzinga article dated October 6, 2020, regarding a potential qualifying transaction for the REIT LP. The REIT LP confirmed that it is in discussions regarding such a transaction, but has not finalized definitive agreements and will disclose details regarding any potential transaction if and when it is legally required or otherwise appropriate to do so.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act ( Ontario) for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

