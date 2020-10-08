Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Announces Conference Call; Files Preliminary Prospectus And Investor Presentation

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) (the "REIT LP") today announced that the REIT LP will host a conference call to discuss its previously announced Qualifying Transaction to become the second publicly traded cannabis REIT, and to become a leading real estate capital provider for prominent cannabis operators that own or are seeking industrial and retail real estate in high-growth U.S. markets. The call will be held tomorrow, October 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Additionally, the REIT LP has filed its preliminary long form prospectus and investor presentation on SEDAR. Prior to the call on October 9, 2020, the REIT LP will also post the investor presentation and preliminary long form prospectus to its website at www.subversivecapital.com/reit.

Conference Call and ReplayFriday, October 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ETTo listen to the conference call via telephone, dial 1-877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0879 (International) and enter the conference ID 13711571.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 9, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter the conference ID 13711571. The replay will be available until Friday, October 16, 2020.

Webcast

The live conference call will also be available via webcast at the Company's website, www.subversivecapital.com/reit. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the REIT LP that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP's Restricted Voting Units and Rights are listed on the Exchange under the symbols "SVX.U" and "SVX.RT.U", respectively.

Additional information is located at www.subversivecapital.com/reit.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" for the purpose of applicable Canadian securities legislation (" forward-looking statements"). These statements reflect the General Partner's management's expectations with respect to future events, the REIT LP's financial performance and business prospects. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the REIT LP's ability to complete the Qualifying Transaction and Private Placement; the use of proceeds from the Private Placement; the REIT LP's ability to acquire the additional two properties; the REIT LP's ability to pay interest on, and to repay the principal amount of, the Debentures; the continued listing of the Limited Partnership Units (including the Limited Partnership Units issuable upon redemption of the Exchangeable Units; the Debenture Units; and the Limited Partnership Units underlying the Debentures) and Rights and the listing of the Debentures, and the expected timing and potential success of such listings; the expected benefits of the Qualifying Transaction to, and resulting treatment of, investors in, and unitholders of, the REIT LP, including holders of Limited Partnership Units, Rights and Debentures; the anticipated effects of the Qualifying Transaction; the REIT LP's financial performance following the Qualifying Transaction; the growth of the cannabis industry and growth of the REIT LP; and the management of the REIT LP. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of the words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would", and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Unless otherwise indicated, these statements speak only as of the date of this prospectus.

Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the REIT LP, including with respect to the Qualifying Transaction.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the REIT LP as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The REIT LP's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the anticipated receipt of any required regulatory approvals and consents (including the final approval of the Exchange); the expectation that each counterparty will comply with the terms and conditions of the applicable Definitive Agreement; the expectation that no event, change or other circumstance will occur that could give rise to the termination of one or more of the Definitive Agreements; the REIT LP's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, demographic and industry trends, no change in legislative or regulatory matters, future levels of indebtedness, the tax laws as currently in effect, the continuing availability of capital and current economic conditions.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT LP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the factors that will be discussed under "Risk Factors" in the REIT LP's final non-offering prospectus once available on SEDAR.

Although management has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward‐looking statements included in and incorporated into this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward‐looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the REIT LP nor its Sponsors do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008006073/en/