Subsplash Announces Free Virtual Conference, Bringing Leading Innovators Together To Equip The Church

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsplash, the Seattle-based technology leader for churches, is days away from their first free virtual conference, The Current , which will take place on Thursday, October 1, starting at 9 a.m. (PT). The event is a one-day immersive digital experience for those innovating for the gospel, including pastors, church staff members, and nonprofit leaders of all backgrounds, with a focus on using innovation and technology to drive meaningful community engagement.

For many churches, The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to adopt technology to foster engagement with their community. Churches with no digital presence quickly found themselves live streaming their services, building websites and mobile apps, and launching online giving to receive donations. The result has been a dramatic shift to a digital-first mindset that seeks to create virtual connection points for reaching and growing church communities beyond already established physical connection points.

"The Current is a conference aimed to bring leaders, pastors, and innovators together to inspire and equip them to engage their communities," said Chris Elliott, Senior Marketing Manager at Subsplash. "We're drawing together pastors, technology experts, and other thought leaders from around the country to discover how technology can empower church ministries to fulfill their missions. Together we'll explore how the church community is advancing and changing at a rapid rate during this cultural moment."

Subsplash has curated a impactful group of thought leaders for the event, including:

These speakers along with others will be addressing many questions facing church leaders today. What does it mean to effectively lead in an ever changing environment? How can technology work for ministries and not against them? What does reaching a digitally connected culture look like for churches?

To find out more about The Current, or to register for free, please visit https://www.subsplash.com/the-current .

