Submersible Pump Market In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry To Reach USD 2.77 Billion | Technavio

- APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 53% to the submersible pump market during the forecast period, as per Technavio

"Rapid growth in the construction sector and the increased demand in wastewater treatment will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The submersible pump market in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Submersible Pump Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist submersible pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the submersible pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the submersible pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of submersible pump market vendors

Submersible Pump Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the submersible pump market. Atlas Copco AB, Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Halliburton Co., Multiquip Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Submersible Pump Market Size

Submersible Pump Market Trends

Submersible Pump Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased demand in wastewater treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the Submersible Pump Market growth during the next few years. However, the high ownership and maintenance costs may threaten the growth of the market.

