Subaru Of America, Inc. Sponsors The Philadelphia Flower Show For The 20th Consecutive Year

CAMDEN, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that in keeping with its decades-long partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), it will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the Philadelphia Flower Show, the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event. This year, The Philadelphia Flower Show will make history by moving the most sought-after gardening attraction outdoors. For the first time ever, the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show will take place at the historic Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park from June 5 to June 13, 2021.

"Each year, the Philadelphia Flower Show inspires nature lovers to enjoy earth's natural beauty, while also gaining an understanding of how crucial it is to preserve it," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We at Subaru are proud to be a part of the Philadelphia Flower Show for the 20 th consecutive year, bringing the visual delights of the show outdoors for all to enjoy."

The Flower Show's move to an outdoor venue will allow for new creative expression and horticultural displays, as well as social distancing and the health benefits of being outside. The expanded show will cover 15 acres allowing for a spectacular presentation of all-new displays, plus activities for gardeners, plant enthusiasts, and design aficionados.

The theme for this year's show, "HABITAT: Nature's Masterpiece" will explore the beauty of life through the lens of nature. Visitors to the show will be treated to exceptional beauty, learn from a diverse line-up of designers and leading horticulturalists and enter a new gardener-centric experience that invites all gardeners at any skill level to nurture a lifelong connection to plants and gardening. Playing to its first-ever outdoor setting, the exhibits will incorporate the expansive landscapes of historic FDR Park.

As the exclusive sponsor, Subaru will celebrate the majesty of the great outdoors with several exhibits that educate attendees on wildlife and horticulture.

Subaru and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology will host designated birdwatching areas, engaging children and adults alike to witness wildlife in action at the FDR Park boathouse and pond. The birding areas will feature lessons on gardening to attract birds, building birdhouses, and information on identifying birds in both the eastern and western parts of the United States.

Subaru will also host several gardening workshops known as "Potting Parties" throughout the flower show. Hosted by the Official Botanical Artist of the GRAMMY® Awards, Tu Bloom, attendees will be invited to create their own container displays with a focus on pollinator plants that attract butterflies and bees.

For Philadelphia Flower Show times and ticket sales, visit: PHSOnline.org and follow #FlowerShow.

For information on Subaru's environmental initiatives, visit: Subaru.com/earth.

About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA HORTICULTURAL SOCIETYThe Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), an internationally recognized nonprofit organization founded in 1827, plays an essential role in the vitality of the Philadelphia region by creating healthier living environments, increasing access to fresh food, growing economic opportunity, and building deeper social connections between people. PHS delivers this impact through comprehensive greening and engagement initiatives in more than 250 neighborhoods; an expansive network of public gardens and landscapes; year-round learning experiences; and the nation's signature gardening event, the Philadelphia Flower Show. PHS provides everyone with opportunities to garden for the greater good as a participant, member, donor, or volunteer. For information and to support this work, please visit PHSonline.org.

