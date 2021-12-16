SUBARU OF AMERICA APPOINTS RENEE RHEM TO SUBARU EXECUTIVE TEAM

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that Renee Rhem, Vice President of Customer Advocacy at Subaru of America, Inc, has been named to the Subaru Executive Team. Rhem is the first African American woman to hold a C-Suite position at Subaru.

As Vice President of Customer Advocacy and an Executive Team member, Rhem oversees the Subaru customer experience across all channels, ensuring the Subaru Love Promise is present at all interactions with Subaru customers. The Customer Advocacy department works to maintain customer and brand loyalty and foster positive partnerships with Subaru retailers to resolve customer issues. Effective November 1, Rhem reports directly to Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.

"Since joining our team in 2020, Renee has gone above and beyond to ensure the Subaru Love Promise Customer Commitment shines in all interactions with our valued owners," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We're proud to welcome Renee to the Subaru executive team and are confident she will deliver the strong results that keep Subaru best-in-class for our customer's experience with our brand."

Rhem joined Subaru as Vice President of Customer Advocacy in 2020. Prior, she held positions in operations, sales support, and customer service, including roles at Prudential Financial, Independence Blue Cross and Bank of America.

Rhem holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta and is a member of the Board of Directors at Las Americas ASPIRA Academy (Delaware Charter), as well as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College. Rhem lives in Delaware with her husband and two sons.

About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick InfanteDirector, Corporate Communications(856) 488-8615 dinfante@subaru.com

Diane AntonCorporate Communications Manager (856) 488-5093 danton@subaru.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-of-america-appoints-renee-rhem-to-subaru-executive-team-301446936.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.