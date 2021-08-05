Subaru Of America Adopts All K-5 Classrooms In The Camden City School District

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org it is "adopting," or providing school supplies for, all kindergarten to fifth grade (K-5) classrooms in the Camden City School District. The announcement is part of Subaru Loves Learning, the automaker's education focused initiative dedicated to helping to provide students and classrooms in high need school districts nationwide with essential learning materials. The joint effort will impact over 3,280 students and 150 classrooms across eight different schools within the Camden City School District.

"As Subaru and our retailers continue to make a nationwide impact with our Subaru Loves Learning initiative, we are especially proud to supply the students right here in our hometown of Camden with the resources they deserve to succeed in school," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru is committed to making learning more accessible for all students, giving them every opportunity to reach their highest potential."

Over the last 10 years, Subaru has partnered with the Camden City School District, offering support to students and educators. As a result, 203 scholarships have been granted to graduating seniors since 2016, funds have been allocated to ensure laptops are available for all students and e-learning continues to progress.

This year, Subaru continues its long-standing partnership not only with the adoption of all K-5 classrooms in the Camden School District, but with a new volunteer program. On August 24, nearly 100 Subaru employees will head to the eight Camden schools in the district to help with key projects to enhance learning at the schools, representing the automaker's devotion to encouraging educational advancement and achievement in its local community.

"Having hands-on learning materials is crucial to helping our students succeed, and we know it's difficult when many students do not have access to these supplies" said Katrina McCombs, Superintendent of the Camden City School District. "The support from Subaru of America will give our students new opportunities to thrive in our classrooms, so that we can all continue to focus on their educational fulfillment."

In 2021-2022, Subaru of America and more than 600 participating Subaru retailers across the country are partnering with AdoptAClassroom.org to support the purchase of supplies, materials and tools needed to help classrooms and students nationwide succeed. Whether in a classroom or from home, many students lack the necessary learning resources to adequately pursue educational success. The Subaru Loves Learning initiative is focused on making learning more accessible and positively impacting the academic futures of students. Adopting every elementary school in Camden City School District is just one of the many ways Subaru continues to do its part to be more than a car company for its communities.

About Camden City School DistrictThe Camden City School District is committed to providing all Camden Students with a high-quality education where they are valued, challenged, and prepared for college and careers that positively impact their community and the world.

About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

