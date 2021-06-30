Subaru Loves Cooper University Health Care

CAMDEN, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Subaru of America, Inc. presented "thank you" care bundles to support departments at Cooper University Health Care and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper for their outstanding efforts during the pandemic.

Nearly 950 team members in the Environmental Services, Food and Nutrition, Transport, Security and Maintenance departments, along with staff members at MD Anderson at Cooper, received a care package containing numerous gift cards to local retail stores and restaurants as well as transportation vouchers.

"Subaru's generosity to Cooper employees is another great example of how the City's revitalization continues to benefit Camden residents," said George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Cooper Board of Trustees. "I know everyone at Cooper thanks them for these gifts and for being a great neighbor."

"Our neighbor Subaru's continued generosity to our Cooper team and our patients is very encouraging and we are especially grateful for their recognition of the unsung heroes during this pandemic - our support services teams," said Kevin O'Dowd, JD, co- CEO of Cooper.

"This was a tremendously kind and generous thing for Subaru to do for our support teams, who courageously showed up during the pandemic to ensure our clinical teams could provide lifesaving care for our COVID-19 patients," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.

"Subaru Loves to Care is about helping those in our communities stay as healthy as possible, and we are honored to celebrate our fellow Camden neighbors for the many things they do to further that goal," said Sheila Gallucci-Davis, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Responsibility and Philanthropy at Subaru of America, Inc. "The support team members at Cooper University Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper are behind the scenes making sure everything at the hospital is running smoothly and safely, and we thank them for all they have done and continue to do for our community."

In addition to the care bundles, the Subaru representatives, in partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, delivered handwritten "messages of hope" and blankets that will be given to cancer patients at MD Anderson at Cooper to provide warmth, inspiration and encouragement.

Through Subaru Loves to Care, the health-focused philanthropic pillar of the Subaru Love Promise vision, Cooper has been the recipient of numerous charitable donations. The Cooper EMS program has received support for four vehicles from the automaker since 2015. As part of this ongoing initiative, Subaru in conjunction with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), has also donated blankets and messages of hope to cancer patients and their families at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper for four consecutive years. Subaru has also supported other initiatives at Cooper over the years, including funding for community programs, the Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, The Cooper Foundation's Pink Roses Teal Magnolias event for women's cancer, and the Camden Health & Athletic Association.

About Cooper University Health CareCooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system with more 8,500 employees and more than 800 employed physicians. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. Annually, nearly two million patients are served at Cooper's 635-bed flagship hospital, outpatient surgery center, three urgent care centers, and more than 105 ambulatory offices throughout the community.

The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

