Subaru Captures Top Spots In American Customer Satisfaction Index Survey Automobile Study

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker was ranked highest in Overall Quality, Vehicle Safety and Dependability in the 2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index Survey (ACSI) Automobile Study. The study, which ranks automobile brand performance, found Subaru continues to be number one for vehicle safety among mass-market vehicles for a second consecutive year.

This distinction is based on customers' ratings of the performance of their own automobiles. Subaru customers rated the quality, safety and dependability of the brand the highest out of any brand in the automobile industry. In the ACSI 2020-2021 Automotive Study, Subaru was rated as following:

#1 Brand for Quality in the automotive industry

#1 Brand for Dependability in the automotive industry

#1 Brand for Safety in the automotive industry

These scores were calculated on a 0 to 100 scale in the ACSI using various survey questions that measure different facets of customer's experiences with the product or service.

"At Subaru, we are committed to building vehicles our customers can rely on, and that's one reason customers continue to choose Subaru vehicles year after year," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to receive this ranking from the ACSI and look forward to continuing our longstanding tradition of providing safe, high quality vehicles to our satisfied customers."

Established in 1994, the ACSI is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. The ACSI produces a national index of customer satisfaction, updated quarterly, plus annual scores for more than 350 companies in 46 consumer industries that are released in different months of the year. The ACSI conducts over 300,000 interviews each year to collect customer evaluations from random samples of households that are representative of the U.S. population.

For more information on the ACSI and the automobile rankings, visit: https://www.theacsi.org/news-and-resources/customer-satisfaction-reports/reports-2021/acsi-automobile-study-2020-2021.

