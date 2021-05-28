Sub-100nm Lithography Market Analysis And Strategy Report 2021: Technical Trends, Economic Trends & Optical Limitations

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lithography tools are essential if chipmakers are to follow their shrinkage roadmap. Intel, Samsung and TSMC have all set out shrinkage roadmaps for 5nm nodes and below, aiming to deliver chips with superior performance at a lower cost.

ASML is the dominant leader in the semiconductor lithography sector, with Nikon and Canon its chief competitors, and the only manufacturer of EUV lithography.

Chipmakers remain committed to their leading-edge roadmap:

ASML's main business drivers are chipmakers' leading-edge roadmaps, which detail the timeline for the development of smaller and more complex semiconductors. We believe chipmakers will increasingly use ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) tool in their manufacturing processes. Our research has found that the main buyers of EUV this year and next year will be TSMC, Samsung and, potentially, Intel: all three are still committed to their roadmaps.

Foundry / logic some customers are leveraging EUV to reduce the number of steps for specific layer; however other layers continue to add additional steps. For DRAM, our conversation highlighted that more complex patterning schemes (vs. foundry / logic) should result in EUV adoption targeted at very specific layers that can provide cost reductions. We note that this will be more vendor dependent and based on design schemes.

