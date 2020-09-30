Stylish Curtis ThermoProX™ Brewer Makes A Great "Fresh Impression"

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Curtis, part of the SEB PROFESSIONAL North America family of industry-leading coffee and tea solutions, offers the ThermoProX commercial coffee brewer. This innovative batch brewing system provides c-stores, hotels and restaurants with a fresh supply of hot and delicious coffee to attract customers.

"The Curtis ThermoProX thermal brewer combines performance with exceptional design," said Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing for SEB PROFESSIONAL. "Plus, its stylish appearance will enhance the countertop of any foodservice or beverage operation."

The ThermoProX is engineered with all the advanced features of the renowned Curtis ThermoPro® brewing system but with a new, sophisticated and sleek exterior. The brewer has modernistic rounded corners, an elegant sloping top, slender side panels, and a textured honeycomb front panel for added aesthetic appeal.

"From a strictly functional standpoint, the ThermoProX is crafted so that operators can confidently brew and serve gourmet specialty coffee at its peak freshness all day long," explained Couppey.

Stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated servers keep coffee fresh, flavorful and at the ideal serving temperature without using external heat. With features like one-touch brewing, pre-set recipes and self-diagnostics, onboard Curtis G3 and G4 Technology make brewing delicious coffee simple, while keeping operators in control.

Server bases on the ThermoProX effortlessly detach after brewing and reattach for remote coffee merchandising. This makes it easy to brew and serve multiple coffee flavor profiles at the same time. Servers are also interchangeable between brewers.

Additionally, with Thermal FreshTrac ® (TFT) technology, staff can monitor coffee freshness at a glance—from across the room. Its silent visual LEDs communicate coffee volume and freshness.

"The new ThermoProX is available in single and twin brew head models," said Couppey. "And this versatility paired with a cutting-edge design, user-friendly functionality and tremendous flexibility makes it the perfect brewer to take foodservice coffee to the next level of coffee excellence."

Curtis combines almost 80 years of passion for coffee with technology, innovation and a commitment to do the right thing for customers and the environment. Learn more about the Curtis ThermoProX at https://wilburcurtis.com/microsite/tprox/

