Stuntman PR Wins Bronze Stevie® Awards In 2021 American Business Awards® For Agency Of The Year And PR Campaign Of The Year

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuntman Public Relations, one of the top hospitality PR firms in the U.S., was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Agency of the Year in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. A record number of more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration for the Stevie Awards.

"We are deeply honored and humbled to receive the Bronze award for Agency of the Year as well as the Bronze for PR Campaign of the Year. I am pleased to be in such great company among the best public relations practitioners in the country," stated Stuntman PR Founder Neil Alumkal. "My hat is off to the prolific team surrounding me that has managed to remain relentlessly focused during such a difficult year without ever losing purpose."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

"Stuntman PR's modern take on PR stands out, and their disruptive approach is refreshing. The case studies provided demonstrate rigorous attention to detail," noted the judging panel. "Great thinking and execution for Stuntman... a well-executed position of providing a non-traditional approach to PR. Notable accomplishments and great adaptability to the global pandemic prove how good this agency is in handling hurdles."

Stuntman also received a Bronze award for PR Campaign of the Year in the Food & Beverage category on behalf of communications for Bendt Distilling Co., which made the bold move to completely forgo for-profit operations of craft whiskey production and pivot to create hand sanitizer for front-line workers within the early days of the pandemic.

"This is called thinking on your feet. Turning the business model with current situation and public need requires guts and initiative. Great support by the agency in creating public awareness and coverage," noted another professional who participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Stuntman PR

Stuntman PR is a hospitality-oriented media relations agency with a diverse client roster of consumer goods, food & beverage, travel, and e-commerce practice areas, as well as viral marketing projects. The agency's focus is to implement all facets of traditional PR and garner attention through highly creative and disruptive strategies. Headquartered in a landmark building in Manhattan, the agency has handled national publicity campaigns for the likes of Parmigiano Reggiano, Valrhona Chocolate, Max Brenner, MealPal, Hotel Indigo, Bareburger, Marky's Caviar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Vintage Wine Estates, Eatwith, Apple Core Hotels, Selina, and James Beard Award-winning Chef François Payard.

About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com .

Contact: David Abrams david@stuntmanpr.com (201) 993-8426

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stuntman-pr-wins-bronze-stevie-awards-in-2021-american-business-awards-for-agency-of-the-year-and-pr-campaign-of-the-year-301280464.html

SOURCE Stuntman Public Relations