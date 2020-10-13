Stunning Dorsal View Of A Zebrafish Wins Forty-Sixth Annual Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition

The colorful snapshot gives viewers an inside look at the zebrafish's skeleton, lymphatic vessels.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today announced the winners of the forty-sixth annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Daniel Castranova, assisted by Bakary Samasa while working in the lab of Dr. Brant Weinstein at the National Institutes of Health, took the top prize for his artfully rendered and technically immaculate photo of a juvenile zebrafish. The image is a dorsal view of the head of a fish with fluorescently "tagged" skeleton, scales (blue) and lymphatic system (orange), taken using confocal microscopy and image-stacking.

This image is particularly significant because it was taken as part of an imaging effort that helped Castranova's team make a groundbreaking discovery - zebrafish have lymphatic vessels inside their skull that were previously thought to occur only in mammals. Their occurrence in fish, a much easier subject to raise, experiment with, and photograph, could expedite and revolutionize research related to treatments for diseases that occur in the human brain, including cancer and Alzheimer's.

Castranova stitched together more than 350 individual images to create this single stunning visual. The image was acquired using a spinning disk confocal, merging together maximum intensity projections of three separate image Z stacks to generate the final reconstructed image.

"The image is beautiful, but also shows how powerful the zebrafish can be as a model for the development of lymphatic vessels," Castranova said, "Until now, we thought this type of lymphatic system associated with the nervous system only occurred in mammals. By studying them, the scientific community can expedite a range of research and clinical innovations - everything from drug trials to cancer treatments. This is because fish are so much easier to raise and image than mammals."

"For 46 years, the goal of the Nikon Small World competition has been to share microscopic imagery that visually blends art and science for the general public," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments, "As imaging techniques and technologies become more advanced, we are proud to showcase imagery that this blend of research, creativity, imaging technology and expertise can bring to scientific discovery. This year's first place winner is a stunning example."

Second place was awarded to Daniel Knop for his image of the embryonic development of a clownfish ( Amphiprion percula) on days 1, 3 (morning and evening), 5, and 9, created using image-stacking. It shows the development, from hours after fertilization (even with a pack of sperm cells being visible on top of the egg), until hours before hatching. The primary challenge was to create sharp focus stacking pictures while the embryo was alive and moving.

Third place was captured by Small World veteran Dr. Igor Siwanowicz for this picture of the tongue ( radula) of a freshwater snail, using confocal microscopy.

In addition to the top three winners, Nikon Small World recognized 88 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

The 2020 judging panel included:

Dr. Dylan Burnette , Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology at Vanderbilt University

Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology at Dr. Christophe Leterrier, Group Leader at the Institute of Neurophysiopathology at CNRS and Aix-Marseille University

Group Leader at the Institute of Neurophysiopathology at CNRS and Aix-Marseille University Samantha Clark , Photo Editor at National Geographic

Photo Editor at Sean Greene , Graphics and Data Journalist at The Los Angeles Times

Graphics and Data Journalist at Ariel Waldman ,Chair of the External Council for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts Program

2020 NIKON SMALL WORLD WINNERS The following are the Top 20 and Honorable Mentions for Nikon Small World 2020. The full gallery of winning images, including the additional Images of Distinction, can be viewed at www.nikonsmallworld.com

1st Place Daniel Castranova, Dr. Brant Weinstein & Bakary Samasa Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human DevelopmentNational Institutes of HealthSection on Vertebrate Organogenesis Bethesda, Maryland, USADorsal view of bones and scales (blue) and lymphatic vessels (orange) in a juvenile zebrafishConfocal4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place Daniel KnopNatur und Tier-Verlag NTVOberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, GermanyEmbryonic development of a clownfish ( Amphiprion percula) on days 1, 3 (morning and evening), 5, and 9Image Stacking10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place Dr. Igor SiwanowiczHoward Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)Janelia Research Campus Ashburn, Virginia, USATongue (radula) of a freshwater snailConfocal40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place Dr. Vasileios Kokkoris, Dr. Franck Stefani & Dr. Nicolas Corradi University of Ottawa & Agriculture and Agrifood CanadaDepartment of Biology Ottawa, Ontario, CanadaMulti-nucleate spores and hyphae of a soil fungus (arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus)Confocal63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place Ahmad FauzanSaipem Jakarta, IndonesiaBogong mothImage Stacking5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

6th Place Dr. Robert Markus & Zsuzsa MarkusUniversity of NottinghamSchool of Life Sciences, Super Resolution Microscopy Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United KingdomHebe plant anther with pollenConfocal10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

7th Place Jason Kirk Baylor College of MedicineOptical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core Houston, Texas, USAMicrotubules (orange) inside a cell. Nucleus is shown in cyan.Confocal63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

8th Place Dr. Allan Carrillo-Baltodano & David SalamancaQueen Mary University of LondonSchool of Biological and Chemical Sciences London, United KingdomChameleon embryo (autofluorescence)Fluorescence10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

9th Place Jason Kirk & Quynh Nguyen Baylor College of MedicineOptical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core Houston, Texas, USAConnections between hippocampal neurons (brain cells)Confocal63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

10th Place Ahmad FauzanSaipem Jakarta, Indonesia Daphnia magna ( Phyllopoda)Image Stacking10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

11th Place Dr. Tagide deCarvalho University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Baltimore, Maryland, USARed algaeConfocal63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

12th Place Robert VierthalerPfarrwerfen, Salzburg, AustriaHuman hairImage Stacking20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

13th Place Justin ZollJustin Zoll Photography Ithaca, New York, USACrystals formed after heating an ethanol and water solution containing L-glutamine and beta-alanine Polarized Light4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

14th Place Özgür Kerem Bulur Istanbul, TurkeyLeaf roller weevil ( Byctiscus betulae) lateral viewImage Stacking, Reflected Light3.7X (Objective Lens Magnification)

15th Place Dr. Eduardo Zattara & Dr. Alexa BelyCONICETInstituto Nac. de Investigaciones en Biodiversidad y Medio AmbienteBariloche, Rio Negro, ArgentinaChain of daughter individuals from the asexually reproducing annelid species Chaetogaster diaphanusBrightfield5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

16th Place Alexander KlepnevJSC Radiophysics Moscow, Russian FederationNylon stockingsPolarized Light9X (Objective Lens Magnification)

17th Place Anne AlgarHounslow, Middlesex, United KingdomVentral view of an immature water boatmanDarkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

18th Place Chris Perani San Rafael, California, USAAtlas moth wingImage Stacking10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

19th Place Dr. Jan MichelsChristian-Albrechts-Universität zu KielDepartment of Functional Morphology and BiomechanicsKiel, Schleswig- Holstein, GermanySilica cell wall of the marine diatom Arachnoidiscus sp.Confocal50x (Objective Lens Magnification)

20th Place Dr. Dorit Hockman & Dr. Vanessa Chong-MorrisonUniversity of Cape TownRondebosch, Cape Town, South AfricaSkeleton preparation of a short-tailed fruit bat embryo ( Carollia perspicillata)Brightfield1X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Honorable Mentions

Christopher AlgarHounslow, Middlesex, United KingdomPhantom midge larvaDarkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

George Thomas Barlow Duke UniversityDepartment of Biology Durham, North Carolina, USAEgyptian star cluster ( Pentas lanceolata) stigmaImage Stacking10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Saikat Ghosh & Dr. Lolitika MandalIndian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) MohaliDepartment of Biological SciencesMohali, Punjab, IndiaLymph gland (blood organ) of a fruit fly larvaConfocal40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Maikl GribkovMikrofotoDzerzhinsky, Moskow Region, Russian FederationBlack soldier fly ( Hermetia illucens)Image Stacking4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Aigars Jukna Riga, LatviaBeetle legImage Stacking, Reflected Light10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Karl Koehler & Dr. Jiyoon LeeBoston Children's Hospital & Harvard Medical SchoolDepartment of Otolaryngology & Plastic and Oral Surgery Boston, Massachusetts, USAHuman hair follicles growing from a stem cell-derived skin organoid (cyan) with nerves (red)Confocal20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Alexey MarchenkoAlexmarPhotoGomel, BelarusLiquid crystals in a mobile LCD screenBrightfield20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Marek MiśMarek Miś PhotographySuwalki, Podlaskie, Poland Daphnia sp. displaying seasonal changes in body shape with its elongated head and tailDarkfield, Polarized Light10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew Moore & Dr. Dvir GurHoward Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)Janelia Research Campus Ashburn, Virginia, USAActin in a live zebrafish (color-coded for depth)Confocal63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jorge Perez Carsi Valencia, SpainFlower crab spider ( Thomisus)Image Stacking10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Javier ReplingerProfesor Técnico I.E.S Nestor AlmendrosImagen y sonidoGines, Sevilla, SpainHead louse ( Pediculus humanus capitis)Image Stacking, Reflected Light10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Marco Vinicio RetanaPalmares, Alajuela, Costa RicaShip-timber beetle ( Lymexylidae)Image Stacking5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Igor SiwanowiczHoward Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)Janelia Research Campus Ashburn, Virginia, USAHedgehog fleaConfocal10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Igor SiwanowiczHoward Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)Janelia Research Campus Ashburn, Virginia, USAFreshwater snail tongue (radula)Confocal40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jonard Corpuz Valdoz, Dr. Pam Van Ry & Dr. Richard Robison Brigham Young UniversityDepartment of Chemistry and Biochemistry ( Van Ry Lab) Provo, Utah, USAMouse paw infected with Chikungunya Virus (pink). Immune response is shown in blue and general tissue in orange.Image Stitching, Confocal, Deconvolution10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Gerhard Zimmert Vienna, AustriaSweet violet ( Viola odorata) root - transversal sectionBrightfield10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

