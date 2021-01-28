In a two-year study, Bumped rewarded AMC customers with fractional shares of AMC stock -- those AMC owners then spent 50% more monthly

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bumped—the fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy through fractional stock rewards—released data from their two-year pilot study that shows becoming an owner in AMC Entertainment led customers to see an average of five-to-six more movies over the course of a year.

Study Shows Owning AMC Stock Can Drive 5 More Trips to the Movies a Year

Bumped rewarded AMC Entertainment customers in fractional shares of AMC stock when they spent. After they became owners of the company, those customers visited .47 more times a monthand spent 52% more on average.

What's more, once customers became owners in the entertainment company, they increased their average transaction amount by 25% — possibly spending additional money on concessions they had previously skipped.

More than 81% of customers rewarded in stock exhibited a behavior change, indicating that ownership of a brand may be a compelling reward to drive loyalty and engagement.

"Making a customer an owner by rewarding them in fractional shares of your company's stock brings them closer to your business in a number of ways," says David Nelsen, CEO and Founder of Bumped. "For an industry like entertainment, that translates into more than just an increase in visits — it can mean a lift in spend every time they walk through the door with concessions, gift cards, and more."

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional stock rewards when they spent at more than 80 brands. Users chose their favorite brand in each category to receive stock rewards from.

About Bumped

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped app gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more at Bumped.com

Disclosures

The Bumped app and website are operated by Bumped, Inc. Brokerage services are provided by Bumped Financial LLC, member FINRA /SIPC . More about Bumped Financial LLC on FINRA's BrokerCheck website.

Investing in securities involves risk, including possible loss of principal: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value. Nothing here should be construed as an offer to purchase or sell securities.

