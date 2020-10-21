Study Finds Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) To Be Highly Effective In Unique Comparison With In-Person Psychotherapy

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn to Live, a national leader in the digital delivery of evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) tools for individuals living with stress, depression, anxiety, and substance use, recently published a peer-reviewed study that shows the effectiveness of its approach when compared to in-person psychotherapy.

Results from the study, " Effectiveness For Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Versus Outpatient Treatment," led by Dr. Jeb Brown of A Collaborative Outcomes Research Network, and published by the Society for the Advancement of Psychotherapy, suggest that Learn to Live's engaging digital CBT lessons produce similar results to traditional in-person therapy, pandemic or not.

This robust, peer-reviewed research study is unique in being the first to compare Learn to Live user results session by session with a large psychotherapy database of more than 100,000 people. The results show both Learn to Live and in-person psychotherapy to exceed a threshold of 0.8 effect size for highly effective services.

Those who use the digital resources most get the best clinical outcomes. Individuals that used Learn to Live had more success than those receiving in-person therapy after more than five sessions or interactive digital lessons. These results are based on significant reductions in scores on validated measures of clinical symptoms specific to each program. This suggests that self-directed clinical modules that are internet-based can play a significant role in helping adults manage their moods, cope with the stresses of everyday life and reduce the clinical symptoms of behavioral health disorders.

Based on this research, it would appear that digital CBT programs can be used as a supplement to traditional treatment or may provide highly effective results on their own. It appears that some people continue to benefit from digital services well after they have achieved maximum benefit from in-person services. Additionally, internal data analysis conducted separately from this research shows that Learn to Live's clinician coaching services, available to all digital users beginning on day one and available 24/7, increase engagement and use of the Learn to Live programs. Keeping people engaged with the digital resources is important since those who use the resources most get the best clinical outcomes.

"We firmly believe in the critical importance of research and data-centered outcomes. We are excited to see continued indications of the success of our Learn to Live digital programs that are built on proven CBT methods. Our goal is to deliver accessible and effective digital tools to help as many people as possible. We're proud to see its efficacy shown so clearly in this research," says Dale Cook, Learn to Live CEO.

Many people will prefer the way Learn to Live offers a unique and flexible variety of digital lessons and coaching options. People are encouraged to use the lessons whenever it is convenient and can rely on clinician coaches to identify the most relevant resources for specific needs. The digital platform and coaching staff can help erase the barriers of stigma, access, and cost to achieving total health.

Learn more about Learn to Live and its offerings at www.LearntoLive.com.

About Learn to LiveLearn to Live is a leader in tackling mental health challenges through customizable and scalable consumer-centered technology — via both web and mobile delivery. Their programs are self-directed, providing self-help information, live clinician coaching services and skill-building lessons based on the fundamentals of cognitive behavioral therapy. The programs are designed to help individuals with stress, depression, social anxiety, insomnia, and substance use. The company designs solutions that reduce stigma, alleviate access barriers and limit financial concerns for those seeking help. Learn to Live has helped tens of thousands of individual consumers, and partners with organizational clients in the health plan, employment, and higher education sectors. Through these partnerships, Learn to Live now assists over 4.5 million members. For more information visit www.learntolive.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-finds-digital-cognitive-behavioral-therapy-cbt-to-be-highly-effective-in-unique-comparison-with-in-person-psychotherapy-301157212.html

SOURCE Learn to Live