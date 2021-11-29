Study Confirms Importance Of Self-Management Program For Adolescents With Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Self-management programs can help adolescents living with juvenile idiopathic arthritis manage their disease as they enter adulthood, according to new research.

This study specifically tested the acceptability of an in-person/videoconference, self-management program for adolescents with arthritis to determine whether they would find it helpful.

"The program was well received and adolescents expressed a desire to attend in the future," said Kelsey Chomistek, a research trainee at Arthritis Research Canada and the study's lead researcher. "Participants also said they would recommend the program to friends."

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is the most common childhood rheumatic disease, affecting an estimated one to 22 per 100,000 children under the age of 16.

Although treatments have improved over the last decade, affected children experience ongoing disease activity, complications, long-term disability and psychosocial issues as they enter adulthood.

"Education, self-management and peer support in adolescents with juvenile idiopathic arthritis is very important as youth transition to adulthood when more of their disease management falls on their shoulders," Chomistek said.

The program tested in this research is the first of its kind designed for adolescents living with juvenile idiopathic arthritis and includes four sessions about disease education, self-management strategies, medication management, and psychosocial support.

If proven effective, it could be expanded and implemented across pediatric rheumatology centers for patients and be adapted to meet different needs.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

