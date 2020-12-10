Study.com Honors Working Scholars® Graduates Who Persevered In 2020 To Earn A College Degree

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com is honored to announce the 2020 Working Scholars ® graduating class with the largest class to date to earn a bachelor's degree. The Working Scholars program is a community and employer-supported program that offers guided degree transfer pathways at low to no cost for working adults, helping upskill the workforce, and combat economic inequality.

Students in the Working Scholars program complete college credit-recommended courses on Study.com and then transfer the credits to one of the program's partner graduating universities, all four-year regionally accredited universities. The 2020 graduates completed final degree requirements at Thomas Edison State University (TESU) and earned their degree from the university. Degrees being conferred by TESU this year include Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.

"I'm inspired by this class of Working Scholars graduates, who, no matter how insurmountable the obstacles may have felt at times, persevered and prevailed to earn their college degree," said Adrian Ridner, co-founder of Working Scholars and CEO & co-founder of Study.com. "The Working Scholars model has become vital in helping the millions of Americans who left college without a credential obtain their degree so that they can overcome the ever-widening education equality earnings gap."

The Working Scholars graduate survey indicates that close to 40 percent have been promoted or received additional professional opportunities since joining the program, and the graduates' confidence in their ability to reach professional career goals increased significantly (67 percent) after earning a degree. Additionally:

95 percent gained skills or knowledge related to future career goals and 80 percent earned relevant skills for their current job.

Close to a third report increased wages since joining the program and graduating.

Over 80 percent of graduates reported that COVID-19 drove determination to complete their program and earn their degree.

"I am so relieved that I will finally receive my bachelor's degree," said Rosa Santa Cruz, a Working Scholars graduate and mother of three living in Perris, Calif. "In addition to setting a positive example for my children, earning my bachelor's degree has opened up more opportunities for me and inspired me to pursue a career as a teacher."

The Working Scholars graduates were honored in a virtual ceremony on December 9, 2020. Graduation speakers included Adrian Ridner, Dr. Cynthia Baum, VP of Academic Affairs and Provost from TESU, and Brandi Chastain, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold-medalist, coach, and sports broadcaster.

"For adult working students, the decision to pursue a degree is a commitment to themselves and their future," said Dr. Cynthia Baum, VP of Academic Affairs and Provost at Thomas Edison State University. "We are honored to recognize the Working Scholars graduating class of 2020 - knowing how much dedication, perseverance, and hard work it took to earn this degree."

Working Scholars students are supported with academic advisors, degree mapping, transfer assistance and counseling from the program's success coaches. The non-profit currently serves six communities throughout the Bay Area and Riverside County, focusing on underserved communities with low college degree attainment.

"Our research shows that an adult learner is more likely to graduate with the support of an advisor and a clear pathway," said Sallie Glickman, co-founder & interim CEO of The Graduate Network. "Programs that provide low-cost or no-cost guided degree pathways, such as the Working Scholars program, are a critical component of the educational ecosystem required to drive educational, economic, and equity gains for this underserved, high potential group of learners. We see this in the tremendous accomplishments of the 2020 Working Scholars graduating class and join with their families and friends in celebrating their achievements!"

Working Scholars Impact at a glance:

5000 courses complete

About Study.com Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

