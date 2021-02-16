Studio Three Now Open In Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Three, Chicago's leader in group fitness innovation, has announced the opening its third location in Chicago's Fulton Market District at 333 N. Green St.

Encompassing 10,000 square feet of smartly designed, ground-level space in a newly completed, 19-story building by esteemed developers at Sterling Bay, enthusiasts are guided by a group of world-class instructors as they experience the signature wellness trifecta for which Studio Three has earned a fiercely loyal following: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga.

Envisioned by the principals at BlitzLake - a vertically-integrated real estate company with interests in fitness, hospitality, and other strategic investment platforms nationwide - the company's expansion to Fulton Market is preceded by locations in River North (648 N. Clark, opened 2015) and Lincoln Park (2401 N. Halsted St., opened 2019). The partners held firm that despite the challenges facing the fitness industry given the coronavirus pandemic, it was essential to press forward with the new location as planned.

"Hitting the pause button was never an option," said CEO David Blitz.

Blitz is also a co-founder of the Chicago Boutique Fitness Alliance, a grass-roots organization that has advocated for the city's tight-knight group of boutique studio operators since the onset of COVID-19. "When COVID-19 hit, we quickly adapted our operations to ensure our members had somewhere to turn at a time when their routines were completely upended," he added. "We wanted to be there for them, help keep them well in both body and mind. With tens of thousands of residents in the West Loop and Fulton Market, we see a tremendous opportunity to safely share not just our elite fitness programs, but also the kind of positive and supportive community people need more than ever."

"Fulton Market is one of Chicago's most dynamic neighborhoods, drawing innovative businesses, creative minds and talent from across the globe," said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay. "We're proud to work with Studio Three in delivering a next-generation fitness studio at 333 N. Green and are confident this new community asset will build on Fulton Market's already incredible energy."

Members-First ApproachInspired by the "power of three", Studio Three unites multiple disciplines under one roof to create a comprehensive, singular fitness experience. Fueled by its vibrant neighborhood surroundings, coupled with the dynamism of a caring and highly engaged set of trainers, its members-first approach embraces the utmost in hospitality, goal-setting, growth, and a sense of family among its members at all stages of their fitness journey.

With 20+ indoor group classes offered daily, the team at Studio Three Fulton Market spared no consideration in building out a facility that is both welcoming and experiential. Designed with intention by the award-winning team at Gensler Chicago, Fulton Market's well-appointed spaces center around the member and funnel energy and character into each of its three studios. A communal lounge provides an airy, expansive locale for a catch-up before or after working out. Relaxed seating, including a stadium stair, is flanked by a larger-than-life green wall, natural wood paneling, striking red wall accents and bold action photography.

Each studio offers a distinct mood to complement the fitness experience:

Interval. Here, the workout centers around timed bursts of energy, so the room is anchored by an impressive countdown clock. Linear lighting contrasts with a dark interior, steering the mind towards the heart-pumping task at hand. There's no better suited studio for classes like Torch 45 and 3x3 , Studio Three signatures combining weight training with treadmill intervals, rowing, and other cardio modules.

Here, the workout centers around timed bursts of energy, so the room is anchored by an impressive countdown clock. Linear lighting contrasts with a dark interior, steering the mind towards the heart-pumping task at hand. There's no better suited studio for classes like and , Studio Three signatures combining weight training with treadmill intervals, rowing, and other cardio modules. Cycle. The rounded cycle theater focuses rider attention on the instructor - much like the spokes of a wheel - setting the stage for a thrilling ride. Driven by curated playlists and energetic instructors, members will revel in challenging hills, flats, sprints, and more.

The rounded cycle theater focuses rider attention on the instructor - much like the spokes of a wheel - setting the stage for a thrilling ride. Driven by curated playlists and energetic instructors, members will revel in challenging hills, flats, sprints, and more. Yoga. In this studio, a soft glow envelops yogis from all angles. Natural illumination from the outside washes over the space, while interior fixtures create a warming canopy of light above. The result is a calm, inviting room further grounded through the use of organic materials. In this idyllic space, heated and non-heated flows enhance posture, build strength, increase mobility, improve circulation, and reduce stress through conscious breath.

Changing rooms are designed with the active Chicago lifestyle in mind. Clean lines and deluxe detailing strike a comforting balance, including specialized vanity lighting, spa-like showers and a variety of dressing spaces and storage options.

"Studio Three's Fulton Market interiors set a new bar among fitness spaces in the city," said Lori Mukoyama, Design Director at Gensler Chicago. "We have achieved a wellness-centric environment with refined materials and color palettes that seamlessly integrate the brand and surrounding neighborhood for an authentic experience. The spaces are designed with an eye for sophistication, and are balanced with a sense of approachability, comfort and community."

This ethos also extends to the equipment that is foundational to Studio Three's signature workouts. State-of-the-art fitness design and technology play an integral role in the experience - harmonizing heart and soul with science and performance. Signature spin bikes and accompanying software, weights and benches are designed by renowned innovator Eric Villency, whose unmatched expertise places Studio Three in a league of its own.

Bikes feature a unique split frame design inspired by outdoor racing bikes, with every element conceived to optimize the rider experience and create a highly stable platform. Working closely with Studio Three, Villency customized the user interface (UI) and accessories to complement the studio's exclusive training program; the UI is curated to show key rider metrics in a crisp and attractive display while water bottle holders have been rubberized and strengthened to accommodate an array of bottle sizes and/or weights. A powerful magnetic resistance system is precisely calibrated to give the user ultra-responsive, intuitive control over their ride.

In contrast to the lackluster utility of most exercise benches, the striking form of the Studio Three bench design is both highly functional and striking in appearance. Built to meet the requirements of Studio Three's distinctive programs, it features durable construction and an intelligent design to facilitate easy transitions through a variety of classes with custom weights that nest within easy reach.

"Studio Three's emphasis on both the individual and collective prioritizes the human experience," said Eric Villency, "and this brings a great deal of inspiration to the design process. The importance of wellness and our interconnectivity has never been more evident. It is rewarding to deliver innovations that help foster this crucial sense of community."

Health + Safety: The Studio Three Way Studio Three emerged as a national leader in the fitness industry for its swift innovation during COVID-19 times. Amid state-mandated closures of indoor operations and/or group fitness classes, the team immediately introduced a live stream platform (LiveWithS3); launched two sophisticated outdoor fitness arenas (The Arena and L3 Outdoors); and created a module allowing members to book independent studio time to safely take advantage of its facilities while following recorded workouts of the day, curated playlists and more (S3 Reserve).

All the while, the team implemented comprehensive studio reconfigurations - investing in custom plexiglass barriers and state-of-the-art health, safety, UV and thermal technology, and hospital-grade sanitation supplies. The Studio Three Way outlines extensive measures informing the team's commitment to the wellness of its members and team. Indoor group fitness classes are currently limited to 15 individuals per class, per state and city orders, with masks required.

Sterling Bay recently announced that the 333 N. Green building housing Studio Three has been awarded WELL Health-Safety Rating. Developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that assesses the integrity of a commercial property's operational procedures as it relates to reducing the risk of virus transmission and preparing for a healthy and safe return-to-office experience.

"I can't think of a better way to start the year than by introducing our brand of wellness to a new neighborhood and expanding our ability to touch and enhance more lives in Chicago," said Blitz. "While this has been a difficult year for everyone, we are grateful for and inspired by our team - they've shown innovation, passion and strength as we've navigated these strange times together.

"We wouldn't be here without our loyal membership community, who have been unwavering in their commitment to health, wellness, to us and to each other. We will continue doing all that we can to stay at the forefront of emerging methods and technology as we bring welcoming, safe workouts to our community."

In addition to its indoor group classes, Studio Three continues to offer a virtual option through its LiveWithS3 virtual platform and, weather permitting, year-round outdoor programming at LP Outdoors. Members will also soon enjoy the benefits of an interactive mobile app, launching Q2 2021.

Private tours and founder memberships at Studio Three Fulton Market are available now.

Visit www.studiothree.com for more information and follow at @studiothreechi.

* Photo selects linked here - additional images available*

About Studio Three.Studio Three, Chicago's leading fitness boutique since 2015, encompasses three elite fitness studios under one roof: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga. The first concept of its kind, Studio Three unites these effective disciplines with best-in-class instructors, cutting edge technology, custom-designed performance equipment, striking interiors and a fiercely loyal community. Studio Three has been recognized as ClassPass' "Number One Studio in Chicago" in 2020, one of Crain's Chicago Business' "Top 100 Places to Work" in 2019 and was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal as a wellness innovator during COVID-19. Studio Three has three locations in River North, Lincoln Park, and Fulton Market. For more information, visit www.studiothree.com and follow at @studiothreechi.

About Sterling Bay. Sterling Bay is a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company with expertise spanning all aspects of real estate ownership. Known for creating world-class buildings serving as urban campuses for companies such as Google, McDonald's, WPP, Pinterest, Dyson, and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that transform space, enhance communities, and strengthen a company's culture and brand. Sterling Bay's team of more than 200 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $5 billion, and a development pipeline of more than $10 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com.

About Gensler Chicago. Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 50 locations networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work, and play more inspiring, more resilient, and more impactful. Established in 1995, Gensler Chicago has been an integral part of shaping the future of the city through award-winning work that serves and engages communities while defining what's next. Visit www.gensler.com.

