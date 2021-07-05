Studio Matrix Signs 'Shameless' Actress Maria Breese

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and producer Maria Breese has signed with Studio Matrix; for publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd.

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and producer Maria Breese has signed with Studio Matrix; for publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd.

As an actress, Maria is most known for her role as Lina in the Showtime series " Shameless," her role as Erika Schultz in Hulu's horror series " Dark/Web," and her recurring role as Crystal in Vice's comedy series " All Wrong."

In addition to acting, Maria is a producer and owner of the production company, 3:33 Creative. She is most known for her producing work on the films " Untogether" ( starring Jamie Dornan, Billy Crystal, and Jemimah Kirke ), " The Swing of Things" ( starring Luke Wilson, Adelaide Kane, and Chord Overstreet), and " Elective Love" ( starring Mia Serafino and Zachary Morren ). Breese has a starring role in a notable project due to be released later in 2021.

Maria Breese says: "I'm so excited to be working with Wendy! She's been very collaborative and supportive and I'm really ecstatic to see where things lead us ."

"Maria is a driving force in the entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to helping her spread the word about her upcoming projects ," says Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .

Born in Washington, DC, on August 3, Maria has dual citizenship in the United States and the Kingdom of Wales. Her mother, a retired College Dean, has been a driving force in her career, and she's also been influenced by her father, a musician. Maria has a Bachelor of the Arts degree in theater and a minor in dance from The University of Tampa. She also studied in England at Oxford University through the British American Drama Academy (B.A.D.A).

Maria Breese is also represented by Marv Dauer Management, LoveStone Agency, and The Jana VanDyke Agency.

Studio Matrix (launched in June of 2001) was created by Wendy Shepherd , an entrepreneur who has developed dozens of websites over the last 24 years. Wendy has experience with digital graphics, website design, online publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more. She works with well-known entertainment talent and films, runs many high-profile marketing campaigns, and is titled an associate producer on film production projects.

Maria Breese joins a diverse and dynamic talent list. Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix has worked with notable actors including: Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus, Clifton Collins Jr., Danielle Nicolet, Kevin Chapman, Mark Pellegrino, Josh Stewart, Bernard Robichaud, Russ Russo, Robert Palmer Watkins, Stelio Savante, Simon Merrells, Carmine Giovinazzo, Dee Wallace, Gabrielle Stone, Gene Blalock, Anthony Ingruber, Joseph Morgan, Bill Kelly, Ronnie Gene Blevins, David Bianchi, Kevin Sizemore, and more.

Contact Studio Matrix to feature Maria Breese: https://www.studiomatrix.com.

Maria Breese is on IMDb https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4834100/ and has a website https://www.mariabreese.com/.

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12876039

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studio-matrix-signs-shameless-actress-maria-breese-301325394.html

SOURCE Studio Matrix