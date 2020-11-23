StudentNest To Hire Tutors For Virtual Tutoring Jobs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to COVID-19 impact, while many companies are having to plan layoffs, StudentNest is now anticipating hiring hundreds of tutors in the US for virtual tutoring.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to COVID-19 impact, while many companies are having to plan layoffs, StudentNest is now anticipating hiring hundreds of tutors in the US for virtual tutoring. This is a great opportunity for individuals to work from home and to get a full-time or part-time job and still protect their loved ones via social distancing.

StudentNest's tutors are from all over the United States and work from home to help students of all ages.

StudentNest provides training to ensure effective use of our tutoring platform and excellent online teaching.

Content is provided so there is no extra work for potential tutors.

Starting wages are $12 /hr. and higher, depending no background and experience.

StudentNest tutors must undergo FBI/DOJ background checks.

Forward resumes to jobs@studentnest.com.

Monika Joshi, President/CEO of StudentNest, says, "Helping students with online tutoring will bridge the educational gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Interested in online help for yourself or your family member?

The basic tutoring package will offer clients 8 hours of tutoring for $215.64 (10% discount included). Tutors will be available 24/7/365. Each individual will receive a free license to use StudentNest's adaptive learning mobile app (LOTUS). LOTUS (Learning Online Thru Universal System) uses adaptive technology to determine each student's learning level and is integrated into StudentNest's live one-on-one sessions. A free 30-minute tutoring demo is available for interested parents or students.

Please view the link below for a one-minute program summary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgI4MxwL5WY

StudentNest has 16 years of experience providing online tutoring services to students from pre-K through grade 12 as well as for college and adult programs. Across the United States services have been provided to school districts, charter schools, universities, colleges, cities, towns, counties, states, Native American communities, and the Federal Government. Over 65,000 individuals from 2,100+ schools have received 2.5 million hours of tutoring and over 100 million minutes and have completed over 250,000 assessments.

Contact: Chander Joshi, Vice-President, www.studentnest.com 2121 Merced Street, Fresno, CA 93721 (916) 505-3508 / (888) 295-3916 259676@email4pr.com

About www.studentnest.com :

StudentNest, headquartered in Fresno, CA , is a Woman Owned Minority Owned company with extensive virtual tutoring experience nationwide.

StudentNest is a pioneer in online tutoring education and has created a tutoring package for students, parents, and teachers to assist them during these tough times of COVID-19.

StudentNest features a unique mobile app (LOTUS) which is an AI based Adaptive Learning Platform with over 75,000 exercises and questions. Students have shown over a 16% increase in achievement from pre to post assessments.

StudentNest has had 99% parent satisfaction based on past surveys.

