Student Transportation Of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week And Debuts Informational Website, "Working Together To Stay Safe"

WALL, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), a leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services, is celebrating the National Association for Pupil Transportation's (NAPT) National School Bus Safety Week beginning today and running through October 23, 2020. NAPT's annual campaign is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety. This year's theme is "Red Lights Mean STOP!"

STA Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week and Debuts Informational Website, "Working Together to Stay Safe."

"STA and our entire family of companies puts safety first in all that we do, and School Bus Safety Week gives us the opportunity to further engage with the customers and communities we serve," said Shelly Hall, Vice President of Health and Safety for STA. "While we continue to support the NAPT's theme of "Red Lights Mean STOP!" by continuously training our employees to safely navigate intersections and to focus on the importance of preparing for light changes as they approach an intersection, this year we also have a new focus on on-bus safety. STA has taken a leadership role with the creation of our COVID Task Force, which developed and implemented a breadth of safety processes, policies and protocols to address the challenges of going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud of the steps we have taken to ensure the safety of our employees and the students we transport."

In conjunction with the start of National School Bus Safety Week, STA has launched a new website, " Working Together to Stay Safe." The site is dedicated to providing customers and students with timely COVID-19 resources to help promote the teamwork needed to provide the safe and reliable student transportation for which STA is known. Resources include student-focused information for classrooms and school hallways, and bus-focused information and resources to help students become familiar with the new bus environment and changes necessary to ensure everyone is safe in response to the pandemic. Additionally, fun and engaging print outs are available for students that encourage everyone to "work together to stay safe."

"Our new 'Working Together to Stay Safe' website truly highlights STA's commitment to the health and safety of our employees, passengers and customers, while remaining committed to transporting the more than 1.25 million students who depend on us to safely get to and from school," said Hall. "We are thrilled to launch it in conjunction with NAPT's School Bus Safety Week and hope customers and parents see it as an helpful resource."

To learn more about Student Transportation of America and its family of companies, please visit www.RideSTA.com.

About Student Transportation of AmericaFounded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

